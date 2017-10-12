Heather Henderson
Local

Mentally disabled Nampa teen has been missing for 2 weeks. Have you seen her?

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 12, 2017 9:56 AM

Nampa police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mentally disabled 18-year-old who has been missing since late September, according to a Nampa Police Department press release.

Heather Nicole Henderson was last seen near a park in Caldwell on Sept. 28, according to the release.

Police said Henderson is mentally disabled, “though a person would have to speak with her to realize her cognitive deficits.”

Henderson is five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs less than 100 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair that she usually wears down. She has blue eyes and wears glasses and has a tattoo of a frog on her stomach. Henderson was last seen wearing an orange Boise State University sweater with a blue “B” on it.

If you have information about Henderson’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call police at 208-465-2257.

