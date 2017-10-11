More Videos

Local

Yes, another portion of the Boise River Greenbelt is closing. When will it be open?

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

October 11, 2017 5:53 PM

After seeing portions of the Boise River Greenbelt closed for several months because of inclement weather, anyone hoping to experience the entirety of the pathway will have to wait.

Construction is scheduled for the Penitentiary Canal Greenbelt Project, which will completely close the path between Warm Springs Avenue near Shakespeare Way to Diversion Dam in East Boise from Oct. 25 through June 22, 2018, according to a news release from Ada County Parks and Waterways. The project will install irrigation pipes for the Penitentiary Canal and improved asphalt on a portion of the pathway.

As of late June, other portions of the Greenbelt in Boise, Eagle and Garden City remained closed.

The Penitentiary Canal Greenbelt Project was not related to weather corrosion from the winter, the department said.

“It’s been in the process for 10 years,” Scott Koberg, Ada County Parks and Waterways Director told the Idaho Statesman in a statement. “Finally, it has all come together and we are able to move forward.”

The improved pathway will be 1.65 miles in length and 11 feet wide and will repair aging asphalt and potholes. There will be no detours available, the release said.

The Penitentiary Canal Greenbelt project will cost about $1.5 million, according to the Ada County fiscal year budget for 2018.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

