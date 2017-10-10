Utah detective fired after arrest of nurse who protected unconscious Idaho crash victim

More Videos 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home Pause 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU 10:04 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 1:27 How your local beer gets from the tank to the can 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful