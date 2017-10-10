25-year-old Nampa man killed in Canyon County rollover crash

A 25-year-old man died when his vehicle rolled near Melba on Tuesday morning, according to a Canyon County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Police had not identified the Nampa man by late morning, pending notification of his family.
According to the release, the crash occurred on Southside Boulevard near Melmont Road. A passing motorist reported the crash to police around 7:30 a.m., but police believe the rollover happened sometime overnight and couldn’t been seen in the darkness.
The driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene, police said.
CCSO and Idaho State Police continue to investigate. It wasn’t immediately clear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
