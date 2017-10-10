25-year-old Nampa man killed in Canyon County rollover crash

Boise native Ben Driebergen wins $1 million on the CBS reality show "Survivor"

Ben Driebergen, who attended Capital High School in Boise, was recently named the winner of the 35th season of "Survivor" on CBS. He spent 39 days on a remote Tahitian island eating snails, coconuts and hermit crabs to become a finalist. Driebergen served in Iraq with the U.S. Marine Corps.