School will start Aug. 20 in the Boise District for the 2018-2019 school year. That’s five days later than the district’s initial proposal.
Local

Boise School District makes final decision on earlier start to school year

By Anna Webb

awebb@idahostatesman.com

October 09, 2017 9:08 PM

The Boise School Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Monday to approve proposed calendar changes for the 2018-2019 school year. The first day of school will be Aug. 20 and the last day will be May 24.

The first semester now will end on Dec. 21, before students begin their winter break.

This schedule is different from the controversial one first proposed by the district’s calendar committee. That proposal had the school year beginning on Aug. 15. Parents, groups and businesses organized a campaign, Save Our Summers, that was in opposition to the Aug. 15 date, saying it would shorten the summer too much and compromise students’ ability to spend time with their families and participate in activities such as 4H programs at the fair.

After taking public comment on its website and through public meetings, the district revised its proposal to the one that passed Monday.

The changes will not affect the number of instructional days in the school year.

