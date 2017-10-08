Columbus Day closures

Here’s what’s open and closed in the Treasure Valley today for Columbus Day:
▪ Schools, universities and colleges will be open.
▪ Federal offices are closed.
▪ City, county and state offices may be closed. Call ahead.
▪ Most libraries will be closed. Call ahead.
▪ Trash collection will operate on schedule.
▪ ValleyRide city buses will maintain regular schedules.
▪ Post offices will be closed, and no mail except Express Mail will be delivered.
▪ All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.
▪ Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside store locations may be open; check with your local branch.
Comments