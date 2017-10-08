Local

Columbus Day closures

October 08, 2017 7:35 PM

Here’s what’s open and closed in the Treasure Valley today for Columbus Day:

▪  Schools, universities and colleges will be open.

▪  Federal offices are closed.

▪  City, county and state offices may be closed. Call ahead.

▪  Most libraries will be closed. Call ahead.

▪  Trash collection will operate on schedule.

▪  ValleyRide city buses will maintain regular schedules.

▪  Post offices will be closed, and no mail except Express Mail will be delivered.

▪  All state liquor stores will be open. Contract stores may be open.

▪  Most banks will be closed. Some banks inside store locations may be open; check with your local branch.

