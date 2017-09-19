Three weeks after he was shot by police, Boise man charged with multiple felonies

Update: Three weeks after he was injured in an officer-involved shooting, a Boise man has been released from the hospital and charged with multiple felonies.
Dakota Morris, 22, faces misdemeanor and felony charges of failure to appear, along with felony charges of assault or battery on a police officer, unlawful possession of a firearm and use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.
Morris was shot and injured by Boise police on Sept. 19 after a foot chase and confrontation.
None of the three officers involved were injured.
Dallis Morris, a 20-year-old woman who fled the scene, has not yet been arrested. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Dakota Morris was apparently being sought for pending drug charges in Ada County and for violating his probation in a 2016 Canyon County case involving drug possession and assault on a law enforcement officer. In the latter, he could serve two to five years in prison.
Here’s what police say happened Sept. 19:
At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about people who were acting suspiciously inside a business on Fairview Avenue and Maple Grove Road.
When officers arrived, Dakota Morris fled across Fairview Avenue and through surrounding business lots. During the chase, Morris refused orders to stop and brandished a firearm, police said. When additional officers arrived, they confronted Morris when he jumped a fence. “Due to the suspect’s dangerous and threatening actions while brandishing a weapon” three officers fired at Morris, according to the news release.
Officers recovered evidence at the scene, including a black Ruger handgun believed to belong to Dakota Morris.
A Critical Incident Task Force led by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.
The incident is the first officer-involved shooting in Ada County in several months. In March, Ada County sheriff’s deputies traded gunfire with a man as they tried to serve his father with a warrant.
