The first pitcher for Game 4 of the World Series? A 7-year-old with a 3-D arm and a dream

Hailey Dawson’s goal is to throw the ceremonial first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium. She’s not there yet, but on Wednesday, the 7-year-old learned she will get to throw at one of the biggest games possible.
Dawson, who was born missing three fingers on her right hand due to a disease, made social media rounds on Sept. 7 after Bleacher Report produced a video about her that went viral. Dawson has a 3-D printed hand and, according to Bleacher Report, taught herself how to throw.
7-year-old Hailey Dawson wants to throw out the first pitch at every MLB ballpark with her 3-D printed hand pic.twitter.com/onStqhEzyB— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2017
On Wednesday, Dawson was invited to throw out the first pitch in Game Four of the World Series in October.
Dawson has already thrown out first pitches for the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals. After Bleacher Report’s video made its rounds, major league team after major league team invited her to their parks.
This is the best! DM us her info.— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 8, 2017
Sounds great! Can you DM us Hailey's info, so we can reach out?— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 7, 2017
We'd LOVE to have Hailey at CBP!— Phillies (@Phillies) September 7, 2017
Absolutely! Please DM us Hailey's info. so we can get in touch with her.— New York Mets (@Mets) September 7, 2017
Such an incredible story. Can you DM us her info so we can reach out?— Mariners (@Mariners) September 7, 2017
We'd love to make it happen! Please DM us her info.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 7, 2017
Bleacher Report updated the story Wednesday afternoon with the good news.
UPDATE: Hailey will be throwing out the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series! https://t.co/VL1pHa3jQn— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2017
