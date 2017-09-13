Screen captured from Bleacher Report’s Twitter feed
The first pitcher for Game 4 of the World Series? A 7-year-old with a 3-D arm and a dream

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

September 13, 2017 7:48 PM

Hailey Dawson’s goal is to throw the ceremonial first pitch at every Major League Baseball stadium. She’s not there yet, but on Wednesday, the 7-year-old learned she will get to throw at one of the biggest games possible.

Dawson, who was born missing three fingers on her right hand due to a disease, made social media rounds on Sept. 7 after Bleacher Report produced a video about her that went viral. Dawson has a 3-D printed hand and, according to Bleacher Report, taught herself how to throw.

On Wednesday, Dawson was invited to throw out the first pitch in Game Four of the World Series in October.

Dawson has already thrown out first pitches for the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals. After Bleacher Report’s video made its rounds, major league team after major league team invited her to their parks.

Bleacher Report updated the story Wednesday afternoon with the good news.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

