This coyote got hit by a car and traveled 21 miles stuck to a car in Canada. It lived.

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

September 12, 2017 6:33 PM

A coyote traveled nearly 21 miles in Canada stuck to the front of a car’s grill in what looks like an optical illusion, and it somehow managed to scamper away with minimal damage.

On Sept. 9, Georgie Knox posted on Facebook that she had unintentionally struck a coyote with her vehicle on her way to work. Assuming it had been killed after hearing a thud, she continued her commute, she wrote.

That’s when she said a construction worker notified her that the coyote was stuck on the front end of her car, partially in the grill.

“When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me,” Knox wrote.

Knox said she called Alberta Fish and Wildlife, who managed to free the coyote. After receiving a quick checkup from a Fish and Wildlife biologist, the coyote was on its way.

“Clearly Mother Nature has other plans for this special little guy,” Knox wrote.

