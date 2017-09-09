‘We just can’t stay quiet.’ Emotions run high at Boise DACA rally.

More Videos 1:30 Did you miss the Broncos vs. Cougars game? Check out the highlights here Pause 6:23 Disagreement over immunization exemption delays school year for Idaho 5-year-old 2:32 Betsy Winkler's husband is in long-term care. That's changed her life - and her budget. 2:58 Tour an Idaho fish hatchery 2:21 DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters 0:55 Cyclists don't have to stop at a stop sign in Idaho 12:00 Boise State coach Bryan Harsin after WSU loss: 'We've got to eliminate the turnovers' 0:28 Watch the sun disappear into smoke over Boise in this time-lapse video 2:27 'We've been managing salmon wrong for about 125 years' 1:19 Is Boise ready for small but close-to-Downtown modular homes? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

DACA rally in Boise draws nearly 1,000 supporters DACA supporters gather at the Statehouse steps in Boise Sept. 9, 2017 to decry the Trump administration's announcement to end the program. Referred to as "dreamers," children who immigrated to the United States with undocumented parents, were able to attain drivers licenses, gain employment and attend college. DACA supporters gather at the Statehouse steps in Boise Sept. 9, 2017 to decry the Trump administration's announcement to end the program. Referred to as "dreamers," children who immigrated to the United States with undocumented parents, were able to attain drivers licenses, gain employment and attend college. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

DACA supporters gather at the Statehouse steps in Boise Sept. 9, 2017 to decry the Trump administration's announcement to end the program. Referred to as "dreamers," children who immigrated to the United States with undocumented parents, were able to attain drivers licenses, gain employment and attend college. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com