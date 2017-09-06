Want to see the new Mormon temple in Meridian? Public tours are starting.

More Videos 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. Pause 2:29 Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian 1:15 Why this is the first big air show in Boise in more than 20 years 1:27 She remembers her uncle as an 'animal lover,' her grandmother as a great pianist 3:43 Boise bike crash victim says driver abandoned him 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Here's your first look at the Mormon temple in Meridian The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours. Provided by the Mormon chuuch

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours. Provided by the Mormon chuuch