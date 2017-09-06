More Videos

    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours.

Want to see the new Mormon temple in Meridian? Public tours are starting.

By Michael Katz

September 06, 2017 7:50 PM

More than three years after breaking ground on construction, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Meridian temple is nearly ready for the world to see it – non-church members included.

The temple, located at 7345 North Linder Road, will be dedicated on Nov. 19. Ticketed tour reservations will be available beginning Sept. 25, and an open house will take place from Oct. 21-Nov. 11. Both are available to the general public.

The tours and open house will provide guests a rare opportunity to look inside a Mormon temple. According to church rules, non-Mormons are not allowed inside temples, though they are allowed to attend worship at chapels and meetinghouses.

A temple is different than a chapel or meetinghouse, however, as it is considered to be, “A holy place, a site of beauty, peace, and purpose, worthy of God’s presence.” Because of this, those who are not members of the church are not allowed access.

The only exception is an open house prior to its dedication.

    A 13-foot-6, 608-pound, gold-leafed statue of the Angel Moroni was placed atop the Meridian, Idaho Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple Wednesday. It's a sign that exterior construction on the temple is largely complete.

The Meridian temple’s construction was announced in 2011, and the groundbreaking was in August 2014.

With the completion of the Meridian temple, there’s a total of five LDS temples in Idaho. The others are in Boise, Twin Falls, Rexburg and Idaho Falls. A temple in Pocatello has also been announced.

Idaho has approximately 426,000 Mormons.

Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz

    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during public tours.

