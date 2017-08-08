Body of dead man pulled from Boise canal, police say

Officials on Tuesday morning pulled the body of an adult male in his forties from a Boise canal, according to Ada County dispatchers and officers on scene.
Crews responded to the Boise Valley Canal behind a shopping center near State and Glenwood streets after a report came in around 8:30 a.m. of a dead body. Officials said a woman on her way to work found the body.
Lt. Stan Niccolls with Boise Police Department said officials aren’t sure how long the body was in the water.
"Usually when a body's been in the river for quite a while, it will show signs of decomposition or something along those lines. We don't see that,” Niccolls said. “So we don't think it's been extremely long. ... It's obviously not been weeks. Probably not even days."
The person’s age and race weren’t immediately available.
Niccolls said police don’t expect foul play. He expected the individual to be identified by Wednesday at the latest.
According to Niccolls, the canal is between six and seven feet deep in that area. It originates in the Boise River and feeds irrigation, Niccolls said. He did not say whether police have any estimates on where the body may have first ended up in the water.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for more information.
