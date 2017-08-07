Local

Some Treasure Valley schools move, cancel practices due to poor air quality

Statesman staff

August 07, 2017 2:28 PM

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recommends that everyone limit physical activity outside Monday due to poor air quality conditions.

Some local schools are moving practices indoors or canceling them.

Boise High School put out this notice to students today:

“Due to the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) in Boise at this time, we are going to need to move registration out of the gym and cafeteria and in to the main building located at 1010 W. Washington Street. Today is the first day of Fall Athletics and Activities. When the AQI is above 150, we are required to move all athletic team practices and activity rehearsals indoors. At this time the AQI is changing by the hour, with a variance between 146-155. As such, our athletic teams and activity groups will need access to the gym and cafeteria throughout the day for the remainder of the week. We certainly want to make certain that we keep all of our students safe as we work our way through these AQI issues.”

Check these school links for practice changes:

▪  Bishop Kelly High School

▪ Boise State University

▪ Bruneau-Grandview School District

▪ Caldwell School District

▪ Cambridge School District

▪ Cole Valley Christian

▪ College of Idaho

▪ College of Western Idaho

▪ Emmett School District

▪ Falcon Ridge Charter

▪ Fruitland School District

▪ Garden Valley School District

▪ Gem Prep (Nampa)

▪ Glenns Ferry School District

▪ Greenleaf Friends Academy

▪ Homedale School District

▪ Horseshoe Bend School District

▪ Idaho City schools

▪ Idaho State University, Meridian

▪ Kuna School District

▪ Legacy Charter

▪ Liberty Charter

▪ Marsing School District

▪ Melba School District

▪ McCall-Donnelly School District

▪ Middleton School District

▪ Midvale School District

▪ Mountain Home School District

▪ Nampa Christian schools

▪ Nampa School District

▪ New Plymouth School District

▪ Northwest Nazarene University

▪ Notus School District

▪ Nyssa School District

▪ Ontario School District

▪ Parma School District

▪ Payette School District

▪ Rolling Hills Charter

▪ Sacred Heart Catholic School

▪ Sage International School

▪ St. Mark’s Catholic School

▪ Treasure Valley Community College

▪ University of Idaho, Boise campus

▪ Vallivue School District

▪ Victory Charter

▪ Village Charter School

▪ Weiser School District

▪ West Ada School District

▪ Wilder School District

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

These Idaho authors give new meaning to "brain food" with recipes meant to ward off Alzheimer's

These Idaho authors give new meaning to 2:02

These Idaho authors give new meaning to "brain food" with recipes meant to ward off Alzheimer's
The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance 2:40

The hydropower posse promotes the dams' importance
How the dams have changed Lewiston 3:03

How the dams have changed Lewiston

View More Video