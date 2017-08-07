Some Treasure Valley schools move, cancel practices due to poor air quality

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recommends that everyone limit physical activity outside Monday due to poor air quality conditions.
Some local schools are moving practices indoors or canceling them.
Boise High School put out this notice to students today:
“Due to the poor Air Quality Index (AQI) in Boise at this time, we are going to need to move registration out of the gym and cafeteria and in to the main building located at 1010 W. Washington Street. Today is the first day of Fall Athletics and Activities. When the AQI is above 150, we are required to move all athletic team practices and activity rehearsals indoors. At this time the AQI is changing by the hour, with a variance between 146-155. As such, our athletic teams and activity groups will need access to the gym and cafeteria throughout the day for the remainder of the week. We certainly want to make certain that we keep all of our students safe as we work our way through these AQI issues.”
Check these school links for practice changes:
▪ Bruneau-Grandview School District
▪ Garden Valley School District
▪ Glenns Ferry School District
▪ Horseshoe Bend School District
▪ Idaho State University, Meridian
▪ McCall-Donnelly School District
▪ Mountain Home School District
▪ New Plymouth School District
▪ Northwest Nazarene University
▪ Sacred Heart Catholic School
▪ Treasure Valley Community College
▪ University of Idaho, Boise campus
