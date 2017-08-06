Oregon man killed in Elmore County rollover crash on I-84

An Oregon man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Elmore County on Sunday morning, according to an Idaho State Police press release.
Around 6:45 a.m., 61-year-old Charles Williams was driving eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 1997 Ford Explorer when he drove off the left shoulder of the road near milepost 81. Williams, of Coos Bay, Ore., overcorrected and rolled his vehicle, which came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-84.
Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
He was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he died of injuries from the crash.
