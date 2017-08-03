Boise has 16 ‘epic’ attractions, these Seattle bloggers say. Do you agree?

Seattle travel bloggers The Mandagies wrote that they were more than happy to accept the Southwest Idaho Tourism Association’s invitation to check out Idaho’s capital city and make their assessment.
The couple, Berty and Emily Mandagie, wedding and travel photographer and travel writer and blogger respectively, visited and compiled their list of 16 “epic things to do” when you visit Boise.
Many local favorite made the list, including the Greenbelt and Table Rock, donuts at Guru and lunch at the Basque Market.
See the full list online at themandagies.com.
