Rollover crash on I-84 injures two near Gowen Road

A rollover crash at 5:18 p.m. on Monday injured a woman and juvenile, temporarily blocking eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 84, near Gowen Road.
Bonnie Burns, 67, of Homedale, was traveling east in a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck, pulling a trailer, when the trailer began to swerve. Burns lost control, rolled her vehicle, and came to rest on the median side of I-84.
Burns and her juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Burns and her passenger were wearing seatbelts.
