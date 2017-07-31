Local

Rollover crash on I-84 injures two near Gowen Road

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

July 31, 2017 5:54 PM

A rollover crash at 5:18 p.m. on Monday injured a woman and juvenile, temporarily blocking eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 84, near Gowen Road.

Bonnie Burns, 67, of Homedale, was traveling east in a 2003 Ford F250 pickup truck, pulling a trailer, when the trailer began to swerve. Burns lost control, rolled her vehicle, and came to rest on the median side of I-84.

Burns and her juvenile passenger were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Burns and her passenger were wearing seatbelts.

