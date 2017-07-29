A power outage Saturday morning affected thousands of customers on the Boise Bench.
A power outage Saturday morning affected thousands of customers on the Boise Bench. Idaho Power
A power outage Saturday morning affected thousands of customers on the Boise Bench. Idaho Power

Local

Around 2,500 Boiseans were without power Saturday morning

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

July 29, 2017 8:36 AM

Around 2,500 customers were without power on Saturday morning thanks to an outage affecting the area between Kootenai and Malad streets to the north and south, and Federal Way and Orchard Street to the east and west.

According to Idaho Power’s outage information, the outage occurred around 8 a.m. It appeared to be rectified shortly after 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear. As of 9 a.m., a handful of outages affecting smaller numbers of customers were scattered across the Treasure Valley.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Meet Randy Fowler Boise’s limo-driving Rod Stewart look-alike

    Randy Fowler, longtime driver of Rod’s Limos in Boise, is a Rod Stewart look-alike and brother of movie and TV star Kevin Spacey. After years of being told he looked like Rod Stewart, Fowler dedicated himself to the look, building an exhaustive wardrobe and dressing to the nines every time he stepped into public.

Meet Randy Fowler Boise’s limo-driving Rod Stewart look-alike

Meet Randy Fowler Boise’s limo-driving Rod Stewart look-alike 4:57

Meet Randy Fowler Boise’s limo-driving Rod Stewart look-alike
A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers 1:35

A look at Boise’s fall colors through the lens of our photographers
Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute 1:13

Watch 5 years of JUMP construction in 1 time-lapse minute

View More Video