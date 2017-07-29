Around 2,500 Boiseans were without power Saturday morning

Around 2,500 customers were without power on Saturday morning thanks to an outage affecting the area between Kootenai and Malad streets to the north and south, and Federal Way and Orchard Street to the east and west.
According to Idaho Power’s outage information, the outage occurred around 8 a.m. It appeared to be rectified shortly after 9 a.m.
The cause of the outage wasn’t immediately clear. As of 9 a.m., a handful of outages affecting smaller numbers of customers were scattered across the Treasure Valley.
