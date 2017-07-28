Drunk driver hits multiple vehicles, crashes through fence, police say. Neighbors put a stop to it.

Several Boise neighbors worked together on Friday morning to stop a suspected drunk driver who hit multiple vehicles and crashed through a resident’s back yard.
The series of events leading up to his arrest began around 11:15 a.m., when Boise Police were notified about a car crash on eastbound Interstate 84, at the Eagle Road off-ramp.
A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Nicholas Williams, 39, left the scene of the crash and witnesses say it continued to drive erratically, crashing into an unknown vehicle on the Eagle Road overpass, according to Boise Police.
Witnesses continued to follow the suspect’s vehicle and reported to dispatch that the male driver rear-ended a vehicle at Franklin Road and Touchmark Way, and later another vehicle on West Camas Street. Most of the crashes were at low speeds.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Lizaso Avenue where the man had crashed his Jeep through the side yard fence of a residence, traveled through part of the backyard and came to a stop after crashing through the home’s back fence.
Several neighbors heard the crashes and went to the vehicle as the driver reportedly attempted to flee, according to police. They were able to detain the driver for a short time until officers arrived on scene.
Williams, was taken to an area hospital and treated before being released to police custody. He was transported to the Ada County Jail where he was booked in on suspicion of misdemeanor driving under the influence and misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.
“That’s part of what makes Boise so great,” Boise Police Lt. Stan Niccolls said. “When people need help, neighbors respond, and they do it in numbers. It wasn’t just the neighbors who made sure this guy didn’t get away, either. Those drivers who followed him from a safe distance from the first few crashes, they were the ones that guided our officers in the first place.”
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
