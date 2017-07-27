Have you seen this man? Boise Police say he’s reportedly missing

Boise Police are asking for help looking for a man, Robert, who has been missing since 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say he was last seen at a business in the 3300 block of South Federal Way and his vehicle was left behind, but Robert was not found.
His employer told police that Robert hadn’t been feeling well and he hasn’t been heard from since, causing concern.
He is described as being white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, long brown hair and a long brown beard.
He has “sleeve” tattoos on both arms and was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt T-shirt and pants.
Anyone with any information about where Robert may be is asked to contact police by calling non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.
