Do you drool over old cars? Get a napkin — and your auction number.
Callan Phillips, of Paul, Idaho, spent 20 years restoring classic cars, vintage trucks and sedans. He died in 2013, and it's time for his family to sell the collection. The eclectic and well-cared for vehicles will be at auction at the end of August at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho in Nampa.
Katherine JonesIdaho Statesman
