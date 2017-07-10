Do you drool over old cars? Get a napkin — and your auction number.

Callan Phillips, of Paul, Idaho, spent 20 years restoring classic cars, vintage trucks and sedans. He died in 2013, and it's time for his family to sell the collection. The eclectic and well-cared for vehicles will be at auction at the end of August at Dealers Auto Auction of Idaho in Nampa.
Katherine Jones Idaho Statesman
Northwest orcas need Columbia salmon to survive

The connection between saving salmon in the Columbia and Snake rivers and preserving killer whales in Washington state and British Columbia is bringing together advocates of both imperiled species, who want to see four Snake River dams in Washington removed.

Scouts celebrate 100 years in Idaho

On July 7, 1917, Troop One was formed in Meridian. Today, they celebrated being the 13th oldest scout state in America, complete with a National Guard helicopter.

Boise dog rescued after 9 months spent in the mountains

Mo, a Chesapeake Bay Retriever owned by a Boise couple, survived 9 months spent in the mountains near Horseshoe Bend this winter. This short clip was one taken by Cheri Glankler, who posted photos and videos on Facebook that helped get Mo home.

Cole Road (again) closed south of Fairview

The Cole/Fairview intersection project entered a new phase this week. Cole Road north of Fairview was re-opened to through traffic but Cole south of Fairview was closed again. The project is expected to be completed in mid-September, an ACHD spokeswoman s