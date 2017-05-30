Tax assessment notices are in the mail. Here’s how to understand yours.

Overall residential property assessed values in Ada County rose 8.1 percent, according to County Assessor Bob McQuade. Ada County’s median residential assessed value — meaning half are below and half are above — is $223,100. That’s the highest since 2008, when the median was $211,000.

Your 2017 notice is arriving in the mail. Look it over carefully. Here’s a quick guide:

1. It’s not a bill. The notice is informing you on the assessed value of your property. You will get a bill in late fall that details what you owe.

2. At the top of the page is your parcel number, and the phone number and email address of the county employee responsible for your assessment. If you have questions, that’s a good place to start. Just below those numbers is the date by which you must file an appeal.

3. In the middle of the page is the assessed value. It is broken into land and residential improvements. The two added together are your total.

4. The next line is important. It’s the homeowners exemption, an amount equal to 50 percent of your home’s assessed value up to $100,000 that is taken off your total assessed value to arrive at the taxable value. Often in news stories, we will report that a bond or levy will cost taxpayers a certain amount of money for every $100,000 of taxable value. That means the amount on which you pay property taxes, after the exemption, not the full market value of your home.

5. Below the assessed value are five bars that show the history of your home’s market value and the amount of property tax paid each year.

6. The last entry is information on taxing districts in which you live. Those are the governmental entities, such as school districts, cities or the county, that get your tax money. Ada County has nearly 40 taxing districts. Some of the broadest are Ada County, the Boise or West Ada school districts, the city of Boise and the College of Western Idaho. Others don’t reach as many people, such as the Western Ada Recreation District, the Star Cemetery District or the Kuna Fire Department. In the fall, when you get your tax bill, you will see a levy and the actual charges you pay to each district.