Man cited in crash with Boise Police officer

Idaho State Police cited the 23-year-old man believed to have struck a Boise Police officer’s vehicle on Sunday night with failure to purchase a driver’s license, a misdemeanor.
Brayan Velez Alvarez, of Boise, was reportedly driving behind Boise officer Ty Clark on Interstate 84 when the crash occurred in Meridian. Idaho State Police said the crash occurred when Clark was coming to a near-stop behind driver Tony Meyer, 45, of Hansen.
An item fell out of the back of Meyer’s pickup, so Clark was performing a traffic stop with his emergency lights on.
Velez Alvarez is accused of striking the rear of Clark’s Ford Explorer with his 2007 Mazda MZ3 while Clark was slowing down.
Stacy Velez, 28, of Boise, was a passenger in Velez Alvarez’s vehicle. Velez was taken to a hospital for treatment but was no longer hospitalized on Tuesday.
Clark sustained minor injuries.
