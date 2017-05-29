Boise veterans and Boy Scouts honor veterans at Morris Hill Cemetery on Memorial Day

Royal Colley, 9, left, and his twin brother, Davin, 9, were among the dozens of scouts from Cub Scout Pack 193 and Boy Scout Troop 7 who helped VFW Post 63 veterans place nearly 2,000 flags on veterans’ graves at Morris Hill Cemetery. “It’s a nice service project for the dead veterans,” Royal said. “We just like doing it.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com