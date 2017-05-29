Royal Colley, 9, left, and his twin brother, Davin, 9, were among the dozens of scouts from Cub Scout Pack 193 and Boy Scout Troop 7 who helped VFW Post 63 veterans place nearly 2,000 flags on veterans’ graves at Morris Hill Cemetery. “It’s a nice service project for the dead veterans,” Royal said. “We just like doing it.”
Royal Colley, 9, left, and his twin brother, Davin, 9, were among the dozens of scouts from Cub Scout Pack 193 and Boy Scout Troop 7 who helped VFW Post 63 veterans place nearly 2,000 flags on veterans’ graves at Morris Hill Cemetery. “It’s a nice service project for the dead veterans,” Royal said. “We just like doing it.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com
Royal Colley, 9, left, and his twin brother, Davin, 9, were among the dozens of scouts from Cub Scout Pack 193 and Boy Scout Troop 7 who helped VFW Post 63 veterans place nearly 2,000 flags on veterans’ graves at Morris Hill Cemetery. “It’s a nice service project for the dead veterans,” Royal said. “We just like doing it.” Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Local

May 29, 2017 9:25 AM

Boise veterans and Boy Scouts honor veterans at Morris Hill Cemetery on Memorial Day

By Katherine Jones

kjones@idahostatesman.com

For longer than anyone can remember, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Capitol City Post 63 has been placing flags at the graves of veterans each Memorial Day in Morris Hill Cemetery on the Boise Bench. For the last 10 years, they’ve been joined by Boy Scout Troop 7 and Cub Scout Pack 193.

“It’s our chance ... to solemnly thank all the guys — and women nowadays — who have sacrificed time to the service of their country,” said Bill Lackey, scouting coordinator for the VFW post. “Whether they died in action or died naturally, they’re here. It’s a chance for us to say hi, and thank you.”

With so many hands, it took only 45 minutes to install 2,000 flags.

“The cool part about doing this is after you’re done with it, you kind of feel better,” said 9-year-old Cub Scout Thomas Dodson.

“Many people have given their lives for this war,” said scout Noah Schwarthoff, 12. “And we should think about them, even if they're not our relatives.”

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Displaced veterans rejoin the ranks at Idaho cemetery

Displaced veterans rejoin the ranks at Idaho cemetery 2:03

Displaced veterans rejoin the ranks at Idaho cemetery
Here come property assessments 1:12

Here come property assessments
A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 2:33

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos