Cosplay once again comes to Downtown Boise thanks to Anime Oasis

Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dress as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

