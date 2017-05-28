Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dress as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com
Anime Oasis came to the Grove Plaza over Memorial Day weekend for the 15th installment of the convention. There, many fans of anime (Japanese animation) dress as their favorite characters, a practice known as cosplaying. Nicole Blanchard nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Local

May 28, 2017 4:27 PM

Cosplay once again comes to Downtown Boise thanks to Anime Oasis

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Hundreds of fans of anime, or Japanese animation, turned out to the Grove Plaza and Boise Centre over Memorial Day weekend to attend Anime Oasis, a convention celebrating artists, actors and more.

For many attendees, that meant the chance to dress up as their favorite anime characters, a practice known as cosplaying. The Boise Centre saw the likes of everything from Jack Sparrow to Spiderman, “Gravity Falls” to “Homestuck,” and even controversial meme Pepe the frog.

The convention features a whole host of events: concerts, meet-and-greets, panels, competitions and even a formal dance.

Anime Oasis runs through Monday, May 29. Find more information here.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Displaced veterans rejoin the ranks at Idaho cemetery

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos