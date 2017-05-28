Cosplay once again comes to Downtown Boise thanks to Anime Oasis

Hundreds of fans of anime, or Japanese animation, turned out to the Grove Plaza and Boise Centre over Memorial Day weekend to attend Anime Oasis, a convention celebrating artists, actors and more.
For many attendees, that meant the chance to dress up as their favorite anime characters, a practice known as cosplaying. The Boise Centre saw the likes of everything from Jack Sparrow to Spiderman, “Gravity Falls” to “Homestuck,” and even controversial meme Pepe the frog.
The convention features a whole host of events: concerts, meet-and-greets, panels, competitions and even a formal dance.
Anime Oasis runs through Monday, May 29. Find more information here.
