Middleton Police Chief resigns due to ‘personal reasons’

MIDDLETON — Middleton Police Chief Brian Zimmerman resigned from his position with the city as of Friday morning, citing “personal reasons,” Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor confirmed to the Idaho Press-Tribune.
Taylor said Zimmerman gave no additional explanation for the resignation. He said that Middleton Police Sgt. Alan Takeuchi has assumed authority of the department in the interim.
Taylor said he would be back in his office on Wednesday to address the issue and that Middleton Police are in capable hands under Takeuchi.
Zimmerman could not be reached for comment Saturday.
Zimmerman was hired by Middleton in 2014 as part of the city’s plan to establish its own police force. The city had previously contracted with the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office for police services.
Zimmerman, a Middleton resident, retired as captain from the Idaho State Police in 2012 after 27 years with ISP. He spent the first three years of his career as police officer in his hometown of Bonners Ferry.
