Local

May 26, 2017 7:08 AM

Blown tire causes motorcycle crash on I-84, injuring driver and blocking traffic

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

A motorcycle was headed west on Interstate 84 near the Simco Road exit when the rear tire blew and the rider lost control about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police report.

Westbound lanes in the area east of Boise were blocked for about 30 minutes after the one-vehicle crash, ISP reports.

The 62-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a news release. His name and condition were not available Friday morning, but ISP reports he is an out-of-state resident.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery. 2:33

A drone's eye view of the hallowed grounds at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.
Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says 1:45

Jail's just not the right place for the mentally ill, Nampa mother says
Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day 0:55

Walk through the Normandy American Cemetery, honor those fallen on D-Day

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos