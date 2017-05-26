Blown tire causes motorcycle crash on I-84, injuring driver and blocking traffic

A motorcycle was headed west on Interstate 84 near the Simco Road exit when the rear tire blew and the rider lost control about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Idaho State Police report.
Westbound lanes in the area east of Boise were blocked for about 30 minutes after the one-vehicle crash, ISP reports.
The 62-year-old man was not wearing a helmet and was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, according to a news release. His name and condition were not available Friday morning, but ISP reports he is an out-of-state resident.
