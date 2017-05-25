Ada County home assessments, up 8.1%, surpass 2008’s pre-recession peak

Nine years after the Great Recession sapped residential property values in Ada County, they’re back.
Ada County’s median residential assessed value — meaning half are below and half are above — is $223,100. That’s the highest since 2008, when the median was $211,000.
Overall residential property assessed values in Ada County rose 8.1 percent, according to County Assessor Bob McQuade, about the same percentage increase as in 2016. Notices of assessment go in the mail Friday and should get to homeowners in the next few days.
The greatest percentage increases this year are in Garden City (10.8 percent) and Southeast Boise (10 percent).
The highest median assessment was in Northeast Boise, at $381,300, followed by Eagle at $379,800 and North Boise at $305,800. The lowest median is in Kuna, at $183,500. Kuna is experiencing a surge in growth partly because of its low home prices.
Assessments this year rose between 6.3 percent in southeast Meridian and Garden City’s 10.8 percent.
Assessed values are the estimate of what the assessor says the property was worth on Jan. 1, 2017, based on 2016 sales, McQuade said. Those assessments are the values on which owners’ property taxes will be calculated later this year.
Assessors can’t point to a single reason why Garden City and Southeast Boise lead the increase in assessments. Generally, across the county, increases are affected by high demand for lower-cost housing — particularly those under $250,000 — and rising land value in central Boise because of limited supply, said Tim Tallman, chief deputy assessor.
The Ada County Assessors Office expects a deluge of calls after notices land in resident mailboxes this weekend. Last year the office received about 2,000 calls, Tallman said.
Some property owners have questions, and others are critical of their assessment. In some cases, assessments are adjusted and in other cases residents go all the way to the Ada County Commission to argue their case for a lower assessment, McQuade said.
Bill Roberts: 208-377-6408, @BillRobertsNews
Appealing your assessment
County assessors are required by state law to assess the value of all taxable property every year. In Ada County, physical inspections are conducted at least once every five years. In other years, the assessor determines values by analyzing construction costs and reviewing sales data from private-sector sources.
If you think your assessed value is higher than what your property would probably sell for on the open market, you can appeal. Appeal forms are available online, at the Ada County Assessor’s Office, 190 W. Front St., Suite 107, or from the Ada County Commission’s Office, 200 W. Front St., 3rd Floor.
Property value assessment appeals must be filed by 5 p.m. Monday, June 26. For information, call the Ada County Assessor’s Office at 287-7200.
Median assessments in Ada County
1. North Boise
2017: $305,800, +8.6%
2016: $276,100, +13.3%
2. Northeast Boise
2017: $381,300, +8.8%
2016: $347,350, +11.7%
3. Southeast Boise
2017: $233,800, +10%
2016: $211,400, +8.5%
4. Boise Bench
2017: $170,700, +9.7%
2016: $155,700, +7.2%
5. South Boise
2017: $233,450, +8.7%
2016: $214,500, +5.1%
6. Southwest Boise
2017: $215,000, +8%
2016: $198,800, +9.3%
7. West Boise
2017: $179,800, +9.5%
2016: $164,600, +9.5%
8. West Boise//Garden City
2017: $204,400, 7.3 %
2016: $189,700, +6.4%
9. Garden City
2017: $169,500, +10.8%
2016: $144,800, +6%
10. Northwest Boise
2017: $219,200, +7.5%
2016: $200,000, +9.6%
11. Eagle
2017: $379,800, +6.6%
2016: $353,500, +7.3%
12. Star
2017: $243,500, +7%
2016: $225,200, +10%
13. Southeast Meridian
2017: $266,100, +6.3%
2016: $247,800, +5.8%
14. Southwest Meridian
2017: $294,300, +6.8%
2016: $274,900, +33.6%
15. Northeast Meridian
2017: $229,100, +7.2
2016: $211,200, +7.2%
16. Northwest Meridian
2017: $218,900, +7.8%
2016: $201,050, +5.2%
17. Kuna
2017: $183,500, +8.7%
2016: $166,500, +7.9%
Median assessed value of Ada County residential properties 2006-2017
2017: $223,100
2016: $204,300
2015: $189,700
2014: $177,600
2013: $154,100
2012: $137,900
2011: $140,200
2010: $158,700
2009: $185,600
2008: $211,600
2007: $209,600
2006: $176,700
Comments