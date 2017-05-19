High water at entrance to Riverside RV Park and U of I Extension Service. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com
High water creeps into busy Glenwood Street in Garden City near Boise River

By Bill Manny

bmanny@idahostatesman.com

Water from the swollen Boise River is flowing through a small creek behind Memorial Stadium and backing onto Glenwood Street, one of the critical north-south Boise River crossings between Eagle and East Boise.

The water is pooling at Glenwood and Marigold Street near the Garden City City Hall and library.

The water has created a new pond at the entrance to the Boise Riverside RV Park, filled the parking lot at the Unverstiy of Idaho Extension Service and then crept into the Glenwood-Marigold intersection just south of the Glenwood Bridge.

There’s not much the local road agency can do. Ada County Highway District put up a caution sign warning drivers of water on the road.

