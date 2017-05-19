Boise’s ‘Idea House’ for sustainable living is open for public view on Saturday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 As Boise River continues to rise, trees at risk of falling in Pause 1:18 Under construction: Idaho State Historical Museum 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:18 Rep. Labrador at Lewiston town hall: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to health care" 4:14 U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador holds a town hall meeting in Meridian 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 2:22 Boise duo stars in pilot HGTV episode remodeling houses 2:13 Idaho Sen. Jim Risch comments on Trump-Russia conversation 1:44 Trump: 'The entire thing has been a witch hunt' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Energize Our Neighborhoods is a Boise City program that aims to bring new programs to challenged neighborhoods across the city. The "idea House" on Atlantic Street will give residents an up-close look at the latest in sustainable, affordable living. The city will eventually sell the home as low-income housing. awebb@idahostatesman.com

