Boise’s ‘Idea House’ for sustainable living is open for public view on Saturday

The City of Boise acquired a house on Atlantic Street on the Boise Bench a few years ago and made the small house part of the city Energize Our Neighborhoods initiative.
The “Atlantic Idea House” features several sustainable and energy-efficient upgrades and offers a chance for residents to see how they work, what they look like in a real residential setting, and how they might integrate some of the house’s features into their own homes.
The Energize Our Neighborhoods initiative is an ongoing project to improve Boise’s neighborhoods one-by-one on a number of fronts, including educational, environmental and economic. The Vista neighborhood has been the first focus of the initiative.
The city will host free open houses at the Atlantic Idea House starting in May and running through November.
The first open house is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. The house is located at 2108 Atlantic St.
The next open house is from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
Some of the energy-efficient features in the Idea House include all-new foam insulation, triple-pane windows, a ductless heat pump system, LED lights, energy-saving blinds, a solar tube, and Energy Star appliances. To conserve water, the city installed low-flow faucets and showers in the home and incorporated water saving into the landscaping, including low-water plantings, drip irrigation, and a rain barrel.
Whenever possible, the city used sustainable materials and practices, including cork flooring, granite remnant countertops, tiles and laminate made from recycled content, a patio made from old concrete pieces, locally hand-painted kitchen cabinet knobs, and existing hardwood floors.
The city can also arrange for group tours. Find more information on the project website, LIVboise.org. To arrange a tour for your group, contact Amy Parrish at abparrish@cityofboise.org or call 208-608-7139.
