Canyon County chief public defender takes judge’s seat

Canyon County Chief Public Defender Tera Harden has been appointed as the newest magistrate judge in Bonner County.

Harden will continue working in Canyon County through May and will begin work in the 1st Judicial District in June. She will be replacing the longtime Magistrate Judge Debra Heise, who is stepping down from the 1st Judicial District.

Harden was hired as chief public defender in July 2014 when Canyon County established its own in-house public defense office.

The Canyon County Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting Friday to consider appointing Krista Howard as the interim chief public defender. Howard is currently serving as the chief deputy public defender, according to a Canyon County spokesman.

The position for Canyon County Chief Public Defender has also been posted on the county’s website and applications will be accepted until June 1. The position offers a salary of about $116,000.