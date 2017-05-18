Tera Harden is the Canyon County Chief Public Defender.
Tera Harden is the Canyon County Chief Public Defender. Provided by Canyon County
Tera Harden is the Canyon County Chief Public Defender. Provided by Canyon County

Local

May 18, 2017 4:26 PM

Canyon County chief public defender takes judge’s seat

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Canyon County Chief Public Defender Tera Harden has been appointed as the newest magistrate judge in Bonner County.

Harden will continue working in Canyon County through May and will begin work in the 1st Judicial District in June. She will be replacing the longtime Magistrate Judge Debra Heise, who is stepping down from the 1st Judicial District.

Harden was hired as chief public defender in July 2014 when Canyon County established its own in-house public defense office.

The Canyon County Board of County Commissioners will hold a meeting Friday to consider appointing Krista Howard as the interim chief public defender. Howard is currently serving as the chief deputy public defender, according to a Canyon County spokesman.

The position for Canyon County Chief Public Defender has also been posted on the county’s website and applications will be accepted until June 1. The position offers a salary of about $116,000.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Related stories from the Idaho Statesman

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Under construction: Idaho State Historical Museum

Under construction: Idaho State Historical Museum 1:18

Under construction: Idaho State Historical Museum
Scenes from GBAD election parties 1:12

Scenes from GBAD election parties
Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 0:18

Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos