Finding help for suicide prevention after Utah teen’s death

After a 16-year-old girl died by suicide in Utah with the suspected help of another teenager, residents in need are reminded of available resources, such as the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Tyerell Przybycien, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and desecration of a human body after police say he videotaped his 16-year-old friend, Jchandra “Jelly” Brown, killing herself, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The 16-year-old Spanish Fork girl was found dead May 6, hanging by a noose tied to a tree.
Anyone having suicidal thoughts or who may need resources for help is asked to call or text the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.
Przybycien was arrested after authorities said a receipt near where Jchandra was found showed the recent purchase of rope and other items. The name on the receipt was Przybycien’s. A handwritten suicide note referred to a video on the girl’s phone to “answer questions about what happened,” according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
The video that Przybycien is accused of filming is a 10- to 11-minute video and Przybycien is seen checking the girl’s pulse and talking to her every once in a while to see if she was dead, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in a report from KSL Broadcasting.
Detectives reportedly found evidence of the incident on Przybycien’s phone in texts sent before the suicide.
In the April 19 string of messages that detectives found on Przybycien’s phone, he allegedly asked a friend what to do if someone you know wants to commit suicide. “Talk them out of ut,” [sic] the person replied. Przybycien replied with the string of messages, saying it would “be awesome” and “Its going down,” according to documents.
According to Jchandra’s obituary in the Times-News, the girl was born in Twin Falls, spending most of her life in the area before moving to Spanish Fork in September 2016.
“She was known for her vibrant blue hair that matched her vivacious and quirky personality,” the obituary stated. “Our Jelly was one of a kind, she was always the life of the party with a beaming smile on her face.”
A fundraiser has been started for Jchandra’s family. As of Wednesday afternoon, the fund had raised more than $1,400.
Further information on ways to find help for a person who may be thinking of suicide are available online at idahosuicideprevention.org or by calling 800-273-TALK (8255).
The epidemic of suicide in Idaho is an ongoing issue. In 2014, Idaho had the ninth highest suicide rate — 46 percent higher than the national average, according to Suicide Prevention Hotline statistics.
In 2015, 362 people completed suicide in Idaho. That’s about one suicide death every day.
Between 2011 and 2015, 102 people in Idaho ages 18 and younger died by suicide. Twenty-four of those were age 14 and younger.
Teen suicide was brought to the forefront this year after the popular but heavily criticized Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” aired.
The show follows 13 recordings left by a teenage girl who dies by suicide detailing the reasons — and people — causing her to take her life. The show’s finale graphically shows her suicide, which critics have said glamorizes the act for teen viewers.
