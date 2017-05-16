Election results: One challenger, one incumbent win Boise auditorium district seats

Here’s how Tuesday’s preliminary final election results look:
GREATER BOISE AUDITORIUM DISTRICT
(Top two vote-getters win)
Scott Mecham 8%
Kristin Muchow 40%
Hy Kloc 38%
Judy Peavey-Derr 14%
BOISE WARM SPRINGS WATER DISTRICT
Mary K Aucutt 87%
Robert Sutter 13%
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
Trustee Zone 1
Lisa C. Johnson 44%
Lisa Bevington 56%
Trustee Zone 5
Nicarol Clifton 24%
Marisela Pesina 76%
MIDDLETON SCHOOL BOARD
Trustee Zone 1
Bryan Foote 49%
Aleisha McConkie 51%
Trustee Zone 2
Briggs L. Miller 61%
Marc Gunning 39%
Trustee Zone 4
Marianne Blackwell, uncontested
NAMPA SCHOOL BOARD
Trustee Zone 3
Allison Westfall, uncontested
Trustee Zone 4
Wendell Cass 19%
Clinton Child 32%
Kim Rost 49%
Trustee Zone 5
Mike Fuller 63%
Heather Lewis 37%
PARMA SCHOOL LEVY
(Simple majority required)
For: 72%
VALLIVUE SCHOOL PLANT LEVY
(Two-thirds majority required)
For: 66.8%
VALLIVUE SCHOOL SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY
(Simple majority required)
For: 66%
WILDER LIBRARY LEVY
(55 percent majority required)
For: 48%
CANYON HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1
Jim Buffington 34%
Jay S. Gibbons 66%
CANYON HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2
Tren Sundquist 47%
John J. McEvoy 53%
GOLDEN GATE HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1
Samuel Clagg 32%
David L. Lincoln 68%
GOLDEN GATE HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2
Tyler Clagg 31%
Virgil R. Holsclaw 69%
NAMPA HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1
Richard Farner 45%
Randy Noble 55%
NAMPA HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2
Bryce Millar, uncontested
MARSING FIRE BUDGET INCREASE
(Two-thirds majority required)
For: 80%
