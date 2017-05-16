Successfull challenger Kristin Muchow, left, looks at election returns with campaign treasurer Brooke Green, center, and campaign manager Alysha Saxton, at The Mode Lounge in Downtown Boise. “I’m so thrilled, oh my goodness,” says Green. Muchow won one of two spots on the board of directors for the Greater Boise Auditorium District.
Local

May 16, 2017 10:08 PM

Election results: One challenger, one incumbent win Boise auditorium district seats

By Bill Roberts

broberts@idahostatesman.com

Here’s how Tuesday’s preliminary final election results look:

GREATER BOISE AUDITORIUM DISTRICT

(Top two vote-getters win)

Scott Mecham 8%

Kristin Muchow 40%

Hy Kloc 38%

Judy Peavey-Derr 14%

BOISE WARM SPRINGS WATER DISTRICT

Mary K Aucutt 87%

Robert Sutter 13%

CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Trustee Zone 1

Lisa C. Johnson 44%

Lisa Bevington 56%

Trustee Zone 5

Nicarol Clifton 24%

Marisela Pesina 76%

MIDDLETON SCHOOL BOARD

Trustee Zone 1

Bryan Foote 49%

Aleisha McConkie 51%

Trustee Zone 2

Briggs L. Miller 61%

Marc Gunning 39%

Trustee Zone 4

Marianne Blackwell, uncontested

NAMPA SCHOOL BOARD

Trustee Zone 3

Allison Westfall, uncontested

Trustee Zone 4

Wendell Cass 19%

Clinton Child 32%

Kim Rost 49%

Trustee Zone 5

Mike Fuller 63%

Heather Lewis 37%

PARMA SCHOOL LEVY

(Simple majority required)

For: 72%

VALLIVUE SCHOOL PLANT LEVY

(Two-thirds majority required)

For: 66.8%

VALLIVUE SCHOOL SUPPLEMENTAL LEVY

(Simple majority required)

For: 66%

WILDER LIBRARY LEVY

(55 percent majority required)

For: 48%

CANYON HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1

Jim Buffington 34%

Jay S. Gibbons 66%

CANYON HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2

Tren Sundquist 47%

John J. McEvoy 53%

GOLDEN GATE HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1

Samuel Clagg 32%

David L. Lincoln 68%

GOLDEN GATE HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2

Tyler Clagg 31%

Virgil R. Holsclaw 69%

NAMPA HIGHWAY DISTRICT 1

Richard Farner 45%

Randy Noble 55%

NAMPA HIGHWAY DISTRICT 2

Bryce Millar, uncontested

MARSING FIRE BUDGET INCREASE

(Two-thirds majority required)

For: 80%

