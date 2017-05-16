Election results: One challenger, one incumbent win Boise auditorium district seats

Successfull challenger Kristin Muchow, left, looks at election returns with campaign treasurer Brooke Green, center, and campaign manager Alysha Saxton, at The Mode Lounge in Downtown Boise. “I’m so thrilled, oh my goodness,” says Green. Muchow won one of two spots on the board of directors for the Greater Boise Auditorium District. Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com