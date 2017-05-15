Police seek public’s help in finding Boise teen thought to be a runaway

Boise police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a teenage girl, according to a CrimeStoppers press release.
Kyla, a 16-year-old girl, is listed as a runaway with the Boise Police Department, according to the release. No last name was provided, and Kyla was described only as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
“Her parents are very worried about her, and we need your help in locating her,” police said.
It’s not clear where Kyla went missing from or how long it has been since she was last seen.
If you have any information about her, contact CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343COPS.com or using the P3 app.
