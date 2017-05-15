Local

May 15, 2017 3:24 PM

Police seek public’s help in finding Boise teen thought to be a runaway

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

Boise police are asking for the public’s helping in finding a teenage girl, according to a CrimeStoppers press release.

Kyla, a 16-year-old girl, is listed as a runaway with the Boise Police Department, according to the release. No last name was provided, and Kyla was described only as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Her parents are very worried about her, and we need your help in locating her,” police said.

It’s not clear where Kyla went missing from or how long it has been since she was last seen.

If you have any information about her, contact CrimeStoppers at 208-343-COPS, 343COPS.com or using the P3 app.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Welcome signs in Boise are part of a national trend to counter anti-immigration tone

Welcome signs in Boise are part of a national trend to counter anti-immigration tone 1:42

Welcome signs in Boise are part of a national trend to counter anti-immigration tone
At Storey Bark Park in Meridian, your pups can have a doggone good time 0:33

At Storey Bark Park in Meridian, your pups can have a doggone good time
Idaho Foodbank's Stamp Out Hunger collects 100,000+ pounds of food 1:34

Idaho Foodbank's Stamp Out Hunger collects 100,000+ pounds of food

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos