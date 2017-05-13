At first count, Idaho Foodbank gathers 55 tons of donated goods

It’s too early to tell exactly how much food the Stamp Out Hunger drive took in this year, but an Idaho Foodbank estimate on Saturday evening put the number near 55 tons of nonperishable food.
According to a Foodbank press release, full totals will be available in a week — but in the meantime, Boise-area results worked out to nearly 110,000 pounds, or 91,500 meals. At the time of that calculation, several drop-off sites still hadn’t reported their collection totals.
It’s the 25th year of the Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which lets donors leave nonperishable food items in their mailboxes for collection by the postal service.
