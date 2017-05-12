Final ‘muscle wall’ in place to protect Eagle Island gravel pit from flooding

Ada County is making a final effort to protect the gravel pit on Eagle Island, installing a 600-foot “muscle wall” between the Boise River the farm field next to the pit.

The wall is 2 feet tall and is directly beside the 4,000-foot temporary levee installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the 600-foot flood diversion tube put in by Ada County last month, according to the Eagle Police Department.

The tube is near the head of Eagle Island to bolster an area where swift water eroded sections of the riverbank.

So, there is now a physical barrier between the river and the pit stretching all the way to the Garden City border at Duck Lake Drive.

The privately owned gravel pit is near the east end of Eagle Island, not far from the Island Woods and Two Rivers neighborhoods.

Ada County crews also installed a new drainage ditch in the farm field that will move any water that still gets in to a nearby pond, where it will be pumped back into the river instead of flowing into the pit.

This is essentially the last possible effort to prevent flooding in that area as the Boise River continues to rise. By next week, the river flow will likely increase to 9,500 cubic feet per second.