Man accused of injecting teen with drug that killed him faces new federal charge

The man accused of injecting a 19-year-old with the drug that killed him and leaving his body to a parking lot was federally indicted Tuesday on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine that resulted in death.
Tommy S. Basco, 29, was already charged with felony failure to notify authorities of a death in Ada County after Charles Peyton Chambers, of Boise, died after an overdose.
Prosecutors claim Chambers, who went by his middle name, overdosed on heroin last year at Basco’s home and Basco tried to revive him by putting Chambers in a bathtub of cold water and injecting him with methamphetamine.
Chambers then reportedly got up, walked around, and went to another room to sleep.
The next morning, Chambers was reportedly found dead and police claim that instead of calling police, Basco moved his body to a car and parked it in a gravel lot at Hidden Lakes Reserve, along Maple Grove Road.
If convicted, the federal charge for distribution of meth causing death is punishable by a minimum of 20 years in prison and up to life with a $1 million fine.
The state charge of failure to report a death is punishable by up to 10 years and a $50,000 fine. Basco pleaded guilty to the state charge and is set for sentencing on May 31.
