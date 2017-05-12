Ex-prison guard gets 12 years for child enticement

Ada County District Judge Jason Scott sentenced Thomas Sammons, 39, last week to 12 years in prison for enticement of a child.
Sammons, an ex-prison captain, pleaded guilty in to the felony charge and could be eligible for parole after three years are served. He was sentenced on May 5.
Law enforcement began an investigation into Sammons last year after the victim’s mother contacted Kuna police after finding suspicious text messages on her daughter’s cell phone. Sammons was fired in May 2016 by the Idaho Department of Correction.
He is a former captain at the Idaho State Correctional Institution. He previously worked for the Corrections Corporation of America, a private company that operated the medium-security Idaho State Correctional Center until the state took it over in July 2014.
