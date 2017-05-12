Donate to hunger relief without leaving home: ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ is Saturday

Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers, is the nation’s largest food drive, now marking its 25th year.
It takes place Saturday, May 13.
Here’s how it works: You fill a bag with non-perishable food items (cans of soup, tuna, jars of peanut butter, etc.) and leave it near your mailbox on Saturday. Letter carriers will pick up your items and drop them off at collection sites for transfer to The Idaho Foodbank and other hunger-relief partners. Once there, the food will be sorted before distribution to community pantries. WinCo is providing the bags, but donors can use any grocery bag.
The timing and scale of the food drive is key, said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of the Idaho Foodbank. Donations typically drop off during warmer months. Still, need is great.
It’s estimated one in six Idahoans may not know when they’ll get their next meal.
