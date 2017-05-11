Ketchum man dies in basement flood water

Around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Blaine County dispatch responded to a report of a 54-year-old Ketchum resident yelling for help from a flooded basement.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, a rescue team was sent to 85 Eagle Creek Road, north of Ketchum, when John Hastings, 68, and Andrea Hastings, 56, said the man was calling for help from their basement.
The victim, Mike J. Wirth, was found unconscious in an unlit room of the basement that was flooded with about 6 feet of water. Wirth was the owner of a landscaping company that was assisting the Hastings with flood-related issues.
Wirth was transported to St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital where he died. The cause of death had not been determined, as of Thursday afternoon, and the incident was under investigation.
