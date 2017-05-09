Local

Twenty pounds of meth found in Canyon County, two arrested

By Ruth Brown

Canyon County law enforcement arrested two people Monday after finding about 20 pounds of methamphetamine in two homes.

Andres E. Diaz, 42, of Caldwell, and Jose O. Ulloa, 53, of Nampa, were both charged on suspicion of trafficking in methamphetamine after a yearlong investigation.

The two men were arrested after law enforcement served search warrants at residences in Nampa and Caldwell, where the meth was found.

“This is one of the largest meth seizures we’ve had in Canyon County during my time in law enforcement,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue in a news release. “I want to thank the City County Narcotics Unit, DEA, and our local Ada County and Canyon County law enforcement partners who assisted CCNU over the past year to help bring these men to justice and remove these dangerous drugs from our communities.”

Diaz and Ulloa are currently being held in the Canyon County Jail on $500,000 and $1 million bonds, respectively. Both are scheduled to appear for arraignment on May 19.

No additional information as available as of Tuesday.

