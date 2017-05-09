Boise State celebrates 100th commencement on blue turf

Boise State University celebrated its 100th commencement ceremony on Saturday, with more than 1,750 students participating.
The commencement was celebrated on “The Blue” in Albertsons Stadium.
In total, 2,369 students received 2,682 degrees and certificates, according to BSU.
Of those, 617 were eligible for honors, with 369 of them graduating cum laude, 207 magna cum laude and 41 summa cum laude.
A record 23 doctoral degrees were also awarded, bringing the total number of Boise State graduates to more than 4,000 this academic year.
