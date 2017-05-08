Trump nominates Judge Nye to U.S. District Court in Idaho

President Donald Trump nominated Idaho District Judge David C. Nye to fill the open U.S. District Court judgeship in Idaho.
Nye was previously nominated to the same position by President Barack Obama in 2016 and approved unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee, but Congress concluded without confirming the nomination, according to a news release from Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch.
The Trump administration, in consultation with both Crapo and Risch, re-nominated Nye as one of the first district judicial nominations sent to the Senate by the White House. Nye has served as Idaho’s 6th Judicial District judge for nine years.
Crapo is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee overseeing the nomination.
“I thank the president for moving quickly to renominate Judge Nye. His unanimous approval by the Judiciary Committee last year demonstrates Judge Nye’s eminent qualifications of strong credentials and service to the legal community,” Crapo said in a news release. “According to the Judicial Conference, Idaho, like many other states, is facing a judicial emergency and needs a second District Court judge to help manage its caseload. I will be working with my colleagues to move Judge Nye’s confirmation and hope that he will be confirmed quickly.”
Nye is a graduate of Brigham Young University and BYU J. Reuben Clark Law School.
Prior to that, he had been with the Pocatello law firm of Merrill & Merrill for 20 years. He and his wife Katre have eight children.
