May 08, 2017

Police seek suspect in theft of charitable donations

By Ruth Brown

Boise Police are seeking help locating the man who stole a donation jar from a convenience store near State Street and Jennie Lane.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the store around 3:30 a.m. Monday and looking around before taking a jar of donation money and walking out. It's estimated the jar had about $800 in it, according to police. The money was being raised for a charity.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-Cops.

