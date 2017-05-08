Police seek suspect in theft of charitable donations

Boise Police are seeking help locating the man who stole a donation jar from a convenience store near State Street and Jennie Lane.
Surveillance video shows a man walking into the store around 3:30 a.m. Monday and looking around before taking a jar of donation money and walking out. It's estimated the jar had about $800 in it, according to police. The money was being raised for a charity.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-Cops.
