Statesman reporters, photographers nab top honors from Idaho Press Club

On Saturday, the Idaho Press Club announced its annual awards, and among the many recipients were Statesman reporters and photographers.
In all, the Statesman won 43 awards. Among those: first place for General Excellence in daily print journalism, and a tie with the Twin Falls Times-News for first place for the Pinnacle Award in daily print journalism, given to the organization with the most awards.
Idaho Statesman reporter Zach Kyle took first place in the general news story - daily print category for his feature “This Boise teen nearly jumped from 8 floors up. Here’s what stopped him.”
Idaho Statesman reporter Audrey Dutton won first place in watchdog reporting for her story “Family of Idaho man who died in psychosis: ‘We couldn’t get any help.’”
In addition, many other notable news organizations in the state saw recognition. Here’s the full list of Idaho Press Club winners:
Idaho Press Club Best of 2016 Annual Awards
Daily Newspaper
General Excellence – Daily Print
1st Idaho Statesman
2nd Idaho State Journal
3rd Idaho Press-Tribune
General News Story – Daily Print
1st Zach Kyle – Idaho Statesman – “Talon: This Boise teen nearly jumped from 8 floors up”
2nd Nathan Brown – Times-News – “Are refugees stealing jobs?”
3rd Cynthia Sewell – Idaho Statesman – “Parents Who Kill Their Children”
Honorable Mention
David Ashby – Idaho State Journal – “Internet celebrity purchases Pebble Creek Ski Area”
Spot News Coverage – Daily Print
1st Cynthia Sewell – Idaho Statesman – “His grandpa built his home, ‘now someone else took it’”
2nd Alex Riggins – Times-News – “Police make arrest in drive-by shooting murder of 15-year-old boy”
3rd Katy Moeller, Kristin Rodine, Cynthia Sewell – Idaho Statesman – “Suspect arrested in murder, rape of Sierra Bush”
Honorable Mention
Clark Corbin – Idaho Education News – “Otter Calls for $7.9 Million Increase in Education Funding”
Watchdog/Investigative Report – Daily Print
1st Audrey Dutton – Idaho Statesman – “Family Couldn’t Get Help for Psychotic Son”
2nd Cynthia Sewell – Idaho Statesman – “How Taxing Districts Claw Back Money”
3rd Betsy Russell – The Spokesman-Review – “The American Redoubt”
Honorable Mention
Julie Wootton – The Times-News – “School district gave secret $94k payout”
Serious Feature Report – Daily Print
1st Anna Webb – Idaho Statesman – “Working poor: 1 in 3 Idaho households struggles to pay for the basics”
2nd Alex Riggins – Times-News – “Jerome’s inferno: Tenants displaced by apartment fire tell of loss, rebuilding”
3rd Audrey Dutton – Idaho Statesman – “Idaho’s Full-Time At-Home Caregivers”
Honorable Mention
Lis Stewart – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Limited options, limited income”
Light Feature Report – Daily Print
1st Tetona Dunlap – Times-News – “When mom loves rodeo, everyone loves rodeo”
2nd Chadd Cripe – Idaho Statesman – “A man, his mule and a dream of trailside coffee in the Boise Foothills”
3rd Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Delivered for Evel: Braun fulfills Knievel’s dream”
Series – Daily Print
1st Tetona Dunlap, Julie Wootton – Times-News – “Refugees in a New Land”
2nd Lis Stewart, Ruth Brown – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Holly Lane Series”
3rd Kevin Richert – Idaho Education News – “Idaho’s Newcomers”
Honorable Mention
Tetona Dunlap, Virginia Hutchins, Heather Kennison – Times-News – “Perrine Coulee’s Hidden Route through Twin Falls”
Outdoor Feature – Daily Print
1st Chadd Cripe – Idaho Statesman – “Climbing to the heart of Idaho”
2nd Virginia Hutchins – Times-News – “Fish and Game decoy nabs road shooter”
3rd Virginia Hutchins – Times-News – “The bird sighting that caused a stir”
Honorable Mention
Olivia Weitz – Idaho Press-Tribune – “What to do with all of the carp”
Sports News Coverage – Daily Print
1st Dave Southorn – Idaho Statesman – “Boise State football players expelled, suspended for alleged sexual assault”
2nd John Wustrow – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Statement victory”
3rd Jeff Papworth – Idaho State Journal – “Maria Sanchez accuses ISU of blocking her soccer career”
Honorable Mention
B.J. Rains – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Family first”
Sports Feature Story – Daily Print
1st Dave Southorn – Idaho Statesman – “Kenny Keene keeps his name in the game with boxing protégé”
2nd Brandon Walton – Idaho Press-Tribune – “From injury to triumph”
3rd B.J. Rains – Idaho Press-Tribune – “College of Idaho team gets taste of Division I”
Honorable Mention
Jeff Papworth – Idaho State Journal – “Athletics, not partial deafness, define ISU’s Jensen”
Sports Prep Story – Daily Print
1st Brandon Walton – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Back and better than ever”
2nd Rachel Roberts – Idaho Statesman – “Rocky Mountain runner Michael Slagowski flashing record speed”
3rd Jeff Papworth – Idaho State Journal – “At a crossroads – Coaching tests Hobson’s health”
General Column – Daily Print
1st Michael Deeds – Idaho Statesman – “Words & Deeds”
2nd Christina Lords – Idaho Press-Tribune – “2C Blog”
3rd Matt Christensen – Times-News – “From the Editor”
Specialty Column – Daily Print
1st Michael Deeds – Idaho Statesman – “Tapped in Beer”
2nd Mychel Matthews – Times-News – “Hidden History”
Editorial – Daily Print1st Alison Smith – Times-News – “Our View”
Headlines – Daily Print
1st Staff – Idaho Press-Tribune – selection of six
Page Design – Daily Print
1st Staff – Idaho Press-Tribune – selection of three
Spot News Photography – Daily Print
1st Darin Oswald – Idaho Statesman – “Water Rescue”
2nd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Caught”
3rd Drew Nash – Times-News – “Rollover”
Feature Photography – Daily Print
1st Kyle Green – Idaho Statesman – “Skater at Rhodes Park”
2nd Chris Bronson – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Limited Options”
3rd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Boys and Snakes”
Honorable Mention
Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “Conversation in the hall”
General News Photography – Daily Print
1st Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Candlelight Vigil”
2nd Kyle Green – Idaho Statesman – “Refugees”
3rd Kyle Green – Idaho Statesman – “Homecoming”
Honorable Mention
Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “Support early learning rally”
Sports Photography – Daily Print
1st Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Boise State Touchdown”
2nd Katherine Jones – Idaho Statesman – “Minico celebration”
3rd Kyle Green – Idaho Statesman – “Mavericks Celebration”
Honorable Mention
Drew Nash – Times-News – “Touchdown”
Photo Essay – Daily Print
1st Drew Nash – Times-News – “Refugees in a new land”
2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Migrant Workers”
3rd Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Rocket Man”
Graphics – Daily Print
1st Randy Lavorante – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Weighing the cost”
Arts / Entertainment Reporting – Daily Print
1st Michael Deeds – Idaho Statesman – “Kids driving you up a wall? Wahooz expands to let them climb one”
2nd Dana Oland – Idaho Statesman – “Modern art gears up for its last go-round”
3rd Lis Stewart – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Fiddle family”
Political Reporting – Daily Print
1st Julie Wootton – Times-News – “H-2a Visa Delays Hinder Idaho Ag”
2nd Betsy Russell – The Spokesman-Review – “Raul Rising”
3rd Ruth Brown – Idaho Press-Tribune – “’Dog’ helps kill bounty hunter bill”
Honorable Mention
Alex Riggins – Times-News – “Critics push for reform of controversial forfeiture laws”
Education Reporting – Daily Print
1st Julie Wootton – Times-News – “Migrant workers drop, but big needs persist”
2nd Bill Roberts – Idaho Statesman – “Boosting college enrollment with acceptance letters”
3rd Clark Corbin, Randy Schrader – Idaho Education News – “State investment failed to increase math scores”
Business Reporting – Daily Print
1st Don Day – BoiseDev.com – “T” for transit: Decision made on Boise streetcar; inside the push to make it a reality”
2nd Audrey Dutton, Zach Kyle Idaho Statesman – “How Boise Airport’s Big City Coffee Shop went sour”
3rd Dana Oland – Idaho Statesman – “Pop-up shops feed urban innovation”
Honorable Mention
Audrey Dutton – Idaho Statesman – “Idaho’s Farm–to-Cubicle Workforce of Guest Workers”
Agriculture Reporting – Daily Print
1st Olivia Weitz – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Crop diversity increases”
2nd Audrey Dutton – Idaho Statesman – “Why Idaho Family Farms Keep Getting Bigger”
3rd Mychel Matthews, Nathan Brown – Times-News – “Groundwater pumpers prepare to pay the price for historic water deal”
Honorable Mention
Mychel Matthews, Heather Kennison – Times-News – “The Sugar Year: Hazards of spring launch 2016 beet cycle”
Crime / Courts Reporting – Daily Print
1st Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Behind the Razor Wire – Idaho revamps its retained jurisdiction program”
2nd Ruth Brown – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Justice Delayed”
3rd Betsy Russell – The Spokesman-Review – “Loser Pays”
Honorable Mention
Katy Moeller – Idaho Statesman- “Meridian Case: How a Facebook post can get you in trouble with the law”
Religion Reporting – Daily Print
1st Bill Roberts – Idaho Statesman – “NNU Professor Sees Academic Freedom Vanish”
2nd Tetona Dunlap – Times-News – “Finding the Fire: Mama Dragons fight for LGBT children”
3rd Tetona Dunlap – Times-News – “Mandaean baptism ceremony celebrates marriage of 2 young couples”
Environment Reporting – Daily Print
1st Mychel Matthews, Alex Riggins – Times-News – “As deadly fungus approaches, Idaho scrambles to investigate bats / Ordeal in Arco tunnel boosts bat science”
2nd Betsy Russell – The Spokesman-Review – “Cecil Andrus”
3rd Rocky Barker – Idaho Statesman – “Idaho watches as big fires create their own weather”
Honorable Mention
Sean Bunce – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Repairing the damage from the Soda Fire”
Health/Medical Reporting – Daily Print
1st Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Loosening sexual addiction’s grip in the age of smartphone porn”
2nd Laurie Welch – Times-News – “Living with a stranger: 3 families living with the devastation of dementia”
3rd Cynthia Sewell – Idaho Statesman – “Idaho forced to ration costly hepatitis C cure”
Special Section- Daily Print
1st Staff – Idaho Press-Tribune – “First Fiesta”
2nd Staff – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Veterans Salute”
3rd Virginia Hutchins & Staff – Times-News – “Adventure Guide 2016”
Weekly Newspaper
General Excellence – Weekly Print
1st Idaho Mountain Express
2nd Boise Weekly
General News Story – Weekly Print
1st Zach Hagadone – Boise Weekly – “As Feds Move to Ban Kratom, Boise Users and Retailers Fear the Worst”
2nd Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “Making ends meet in Blaine County”
3rd Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “Rental housing is in short supply”
Honorable Mention
Harrison Berry – Boise Weekly – “Idaho’s Empty Housing Trust Fund: Boise builds a homelessness strategy while the Idaho Legislature twiddles its thumbs”
Spot News Coverage – Weekly Print
1st Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Vole Population May Be Peaking”
2nd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “School Year Off to a Good Start”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Truck Gets Trashed”
Watchdog/ Investigative Report – Weekly Print
1st George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “The Night of November 16: Idaho College Sued for Title IX Violation after Rape Claim”
2nd Ryan Thorne – Idaho Mountain Express – “Concerns raised about courthouse security”
Serious Feature Report – Weekly Print1st Holly Beech – Meridian Press – “Officer’s compassion highlights needs of homeless students”
2nd Nicole Kinney, Justin Vaughn, Jill Gill – The Blue Review – “Idaho on Parole”
3rd Cameron Rasmussen – Sandpoint Reader – “Suffer the Little Children”
Honorable Mention
Holly Beech – Meridian Press – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Overcoming cancer at age 3, one smile at a time”
Light Feature Report – Weekly Print
1st Amy Atkins – Boise Weekly – “Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck push each other to succeed
2nd Peter Jensen – Idaho Mountain Express – “Hunter S. Thompson’s widow returns antlers stolen from Hemingway”
3rd Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “Valley teacher finds global perspective”
Outdoor Feature – Weekly Print
1st Greg Moore – Idaho Mountain Express – “The Mountains give one up”
2nd Julia Tellman – Teton Valley News – “A day out on the bike: Fat Pursuit series challenges riders”
3rd Mark Steele – Caribou County Sun – “Only 200 Cutthroats Go Up the Blackfoot – Pelicans Major Factor”
Sports News Coverage – Weekly Print
1st Jeff Cordes – Idaho Mountain Express – “Suns save best for last”
2nd Jeff Cordes – Idaho Mountain Express – “Wranglers bounce back, book state tickets”
Sports Feature Story – Weekly Print
1st Brandon Walton – Meridian Press – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Meridian Chiropractor helps Olympic wrestlers in more ways than one”
2nd Brandon Walton – Meridian Press – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Eagle linebacker overcomes neck injury to lead football team”
3rd Jackson Adams – Teton Valley News – “Teton baseball bids goodbye to Coach Balben”
Honorable Mention
Jeff Cordes – Idaho Mountain Express – “50 peaks”
Sports Prep Story
1st Brandon Walton – Meridian Press. Idaho Press -Tribune – “Pattwell: Going Out In Style”
2nd Brandon Walton – Meridian Press, Idaho Press-Tribune – “Freshman Phenom: Mountain View cross-country athlete Lexy Halladay is a one-of-a-kind runner”
3rd Jeff Cordes – Idaho Mountain Express – “Alec Nordsieck: Wood River’s resourceful sports star”
General Column – Weekly Print
1st Melissa Davlin – Idaho Public Television – “Idaho Reports blog”
2nd Joanne Love – The Independent / Valley Times – “Urban Farm Girl: Raising Kritters & Kids”
Specialty Column – Weekly Print1st Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “Valley People”
2nd Mark Steele – Caribou County Sun – “I’d Rather Be Fishing”
Editorial – Weekly Print
1st Justin Vaughn – The Blue Review – “Taking Trump Seriously”
2nd Martha Page – Idaho Mountain Express – “Middle Eastern refugee; Danger outweighs fun; Watchlist threat”
3rd Martha Page – Idaho Mountain Express – “Deal is a deal; Price of bargains; why elections matter”
Headlines – Weekly Print
1st Gregory Foley – Idaho Mountain Express – “Meandering Musicians are set to tune up the town; Order in: pancakes for 1,600; Love at First Lick”
Page Design – Weekly Print
1st Jill Goodson – Teton Valley News – “Teton Valley News pages”
2nd Kristen Kaiser – Idaho Mountain Express – “Mythology Expert”
3rd Kristen Kaiser – Idaho Mountain Express – “Snow 2016”
Spot News Photography – Weekly Print
1st Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Remembering a Friend”
2nd Mark Steele – Caribou County Sun – “Rollover”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Truck gets trashed”
Honorable Mention
Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “School year off to smooth start”
Feature Photography – Weekly Print
1st Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Love at First Lick”
2nd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “The Firebird Takes Flight”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Monster Mash”
Honorable Mention
Willy Cook – “Jumping for Joy”
General News Photography – Weekly Print
1st Roland Lane – Idaho Mountain Express – “Autumn Baldy”
2nd Roland Lane – Idaho Mountain Express – “Bald Eagle”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Mushroom hunting heating up in the wake of wildfires”
Honorable Mention
Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Land Trust celebrates property deal”
Sports Photography – Weekly Print
1st Roland Lane – Idaho Mountain Express – “Soccer Match”
2nd Willy Cook Idaho Mountain Express – “Alpine Championships up and running”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Horseman, Skier test their limits”
Honorable Mention
Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Score one for the team”
Photo Essay – Weekly Print
1st Mark Steele – Caribou County Sun – “Going Buggy”
2nd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “Roundhouse slope filled with ‘Spectacular’ bump skiers”
3rd Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express – “At 20, Sheep Festival Shines Bright”
Honorable Mention
Willy Cook – Idaho Mountain Express– “’Bowlwinkle’Drops in at Skatepark”
Graphics – Weekly Print
1st Kristen Kaiser – Idaho Mountain Express – “Mental Illness Illustration”
2nd Kristen Kaiser – Idaho Mountain Express – “Housing Cost Infographics”
Arts / Entertainment Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “On the road with David Bowie”
2nd Jackson Adams – Teton Valley News – “Taste of Teton Valley: Targhee Resort offers farm-to-table special”
3rd Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “Taking an honest look”
Political Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Harrison Berry – Boise Weekly – “Many Nations, One Fear: A Refugee’s Take on Police Violence Against People of Color”
2nd Holly Beech – Meridian Press – “Muslim exchange student, Mormon family bridge cultural gap”
3rd Melissa Davlin – Idaho Public Television – “Trump’s campaign website appears to plagiarize 2012 KBSX story”
Honorable Mention
Zach Hagadone – Boise Weekly – “The Malheur Wildlife Refuge Occupation Over, Idaho Ranchers Highlight Collaboration with the Feds: Facing the real problems on the range takes patience and communication”
Education Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “BCSD must provide phone records”
2nd Madelyn Beck – Idaho Mountain Express – “Teamsters crash school board meeting”
3rd Andy Kerstetter – Idaho Mountain Express – “Community divided over School District transgender policy”
Business Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Harrison Berry – Boise Weekly – “The Fight over Idaho’s Minimum Wage Takes a Turn: Lead poll shows wide support among business for wage hike”
2nd Madelyn Beck – Idaho Mountain Express – “Startup climate is ‘hot,’ but could be hotter”
Agriculture Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “Local heritage grains yield increased genetic diversity”
2nd Jackson Adams – Teton Valley News – “State looking at possible changes to water management in Teton Valley”
3rd Holly Beech, Olivia Weitz – Meridian Press – “Groups look to preserve farmland as Treasure Valley grows”
Crime / Courts Reporting – Weekly Print
1st George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “The Night Michael Died: A Few Answers and a Lot of Silence”
2nd Jackson Adams – Teton Valley News – “County to seek death penalty in Ohlson case”
Religion Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Holly Beech – Meridian Press – “Muslim exchange student, Mormon family bridge cultural gap”
2nd Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “Jehovah’s witness Convention Returns to Idaho”
Environment Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Holly Beech – Meridian Press – ‘The plight of the honeybee”
2nd Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “Rattlesnakes are emerging from dens”
3rd Tony Evans – Idaho Mountain Express – “DEQ plans second plug in Triumph mine”
Health/Medical Reporting – Weekly Print
1st Madelyn Beck – Idaho Mountain Express – “Organizations support mental health”
2nd Zach Hagadone – Boise Weekly – “The Kids Aren’t Alright: Idaho Has No Means to adequately Track Birth Defects”
3rd George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “Dear John: Will the Idaho Legislature grant terminally ill Idahoans the ‘Right to Try?”
Special Section – Weekly Print
1st Staff – Boise Weekly – “2016 Boise Weekly Bar and Restaurant Guide”
2nd Gregory Foley – Idaho Mountain Express – “Economic Almanac 2016”
3rd Gregory Foley – Idaho Mountain Express – “Wagon Days 2016”
Honorable Mention
Gregory Foley – Idaho Mountain Express – “2016 U.S. Alpine Championships”
Rookie of the Year – Weekly Print
1st Madelyn Beck – Idaho Mountain Express
PeriodicalGeneral Excellence – Periodical
1st Nancy McCullough-McCoy, Sage Hibberd, Kate Hull – Powder Mountain Press – Teton Valley Magazine (Summer 2016)
2nd Savannah Tranchell – University of Idaho – Here We Have Idaho Magazine (Spring 2016)
3rd Staff – Idaho Statesman – Treasure Magazine (February/March 2016)
Honorable Mention
David Ashby – Idaho State Journal – Xtreme Idaho (Spring 2016)
Periodical Writing – Serious Feature
1st Patti Murphy – Territory Magazine – “How the heat of the earth helped develop a city”
2nd Erin Bamer – Blot – University of Idaho – “Armed and Idahoan”
Periodical Writing – Light Feature
1st Austin Maas – Blot Magazine – University of Idaho – “Moscow’s Model Citizens”
2nd Patti Murphy – Territory Magazine – “Boise’s Egyptian Theatre – The love of generations”
3rd Dana Oland Idaho Statesman – “Idaho’s ‘Travelin’Lady’: Musicians Pay Tribute to Folk Icon Rosalie Sorrels with 3-CD Set”
Honorable Mention
Dana Oland – Idaho Statesman – “The art of jewelry sparkles in the Treasure Valley”
Periodical Cover
1st Jill Goodson – Teton Valley News – “Winter Get Out 2016-2017”
2nd Nancy Glick – Centerlyne Design – “The Chamber Cover”
Television
General Excellence – TV
Division A
1st Staff – KTVB – The News at 4 “Snow Storm”
2nd Travis Drake & Staff – KNIN – FOX 9 News at Nine
3rd Jake Leber, Brent Hunsaker, Natalie Hurst, Ryan Hawes – KBOI – Weather Alert Coverage
Division B
1st Joe Martin, Brian Neudorff, Brittany Cooper, Amy Reid, Jeffrey Dahdah, DeSiree Fawn, Kelsey Souto, Jess Knight – KMVT- Local 11
Best Morning News Program- TV
Division A
1st Jon Bobango – KIVI – “Good Morning Idaho”
2nd Justin Warnecke, Bryan Levin, Kelsey Anderson, Ryan Hawes – KBOI – “Wintery Weather Hits the Valley
3rd Erica Thornton, Kate Morris – KTVB – Today’s Morning News – “Table Rock Fire”
Division B
1st Courtney Salmon, Nicole Baker, Jordan Dressman – KMVT- Local 11 – “Rise and Shine – Dec. 22”
Best Evening News Program – TV
Division A
1st Rachel Bjornestad, Brent Hunsaker, Natalie Hurst, Ryan Hawes, Nicole di Donato – KBOI – “Mile Marker 14 Fire”
2nd Steven Shaw – KIVI – “6 On Your Side at 10 pm”
3rd Travis Drake – KNIN – “Fox 9 News at 9 – 2-11-2016”
General News Report – TV
Division A
1st Alex Livingston, Troy Colson – KTVB – “Romero Shooting Victim”
2nd Sierra Oshrin – KBOI – “Boy Survives Internal Decapitation”
3rd Deni Hawkins, Jeff Sorenson – KBOI – “Homeowners Heartbreak: Sliding Homes”
Division B
1st Nate Eaton – EastIdahoNews.com – “Cold Case Cards Solving Crime”
2nd Kelsey Souto – KMVT- Local 11 – “Gooding mom faces misdemeanor for providing cannabis to seizing daughter”
3rd Amy Reid – KMVT- Local 11 – “Twin Falls preps for public transit”
Honorable Mention
Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahoNews.com – “UPS Driver Saves Family”
Spot News Report – TV
1st Doug Petcash, Adam Worthington – KTVB – “Table Rock Fire”
2nd Jeff Platt, Jeff Sorenson – KBOI – “Deadly Trench Collapse”
3rd Michael Sevren, Doug Lock-Smith – KIVI – “Dietrich Lockdown”
Honorable Mention
Amy Reid – KMVT- Local 11 – “Airliners grounded in Twin Falls”
Best Live Shot – TV
1st Kim Fields, Ryan Hilliard – KTVB – “Table Rock Fire”
2nd Jillian Garrigues, AJ Howard – KIVI / KNIN – “Table Rock Fire 5 AM Update”
3rd Joe Parris, Adam Worthington – KTVB – “Mountain Cove Fire”
Honorable Mention
Karen Lehr, Doug Lock-Smith – KIVI – “Deadly Crash”
Watchdog/ Investigative Report – TV
1st Adam Worthington – KTVB – “Affordable Housing”
2nd Seth Ogilvie, Troy Shreve, Melissa Davlin – Idaho Public Television – “Jack Yantis Shooting Investigation”
3rd Karen Lehr, Doug Lock-Smith – KIVI – “Property Rights”
Honorable Mention
Kim Fields, Paul Boehlke – KTVB – “Missed Money for Roads”
Serious Feature Report – TV
Division A
1st Brian Holmes – KTVB.com – “Wish Granters”
2nd Jay Tust, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “The Heart of a Warrior”
3rd Karen Lehr – KIVI – “Barber Shop”
Honorable Mention
Will Hall, Tyson White – KTVB – “Knights and Brileys”
Division B
1st Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahoNews.com – “Remembering Jeralee Underwood”
2nd Kelsey Souto – KMVT- Local 11 – “Not all calls to 911 are an emergency”
3rd Nicole Baker – KMVT- Local 11– “Community surprises retired Marine bomb dog with gifts”
Light Feature Report – TV
Division A
1st Brian Holmes, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Dicks Chevron”
2nd Joan Cartan-Hansen, Aaron Kunz, Pat Metzler, Chuck Cathcart – Idaho Public Television – “Christmas Tree Hunting”
3rd Doug Lock-Smith, Lacey Darrow – KNIN – “Haunted Boise State Communications Building”
Honorable Mention
Brian Holmes, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Red Suspenders Club”
Division B
1st Jeffrey Dahdah – KMVT- Local 11 – “Selfless teen uses wish to feed the hungry”
2nd Natalia Hepworth – EastIdahoNews.com – “Zombie Race”
3rd Brittany Cooper – KMVT- Local 11 – “From Denmark to Castleford, a Soccer Player Finds His Passion in Football”
Honorable Mention
Amy Reid – KMVT- Local 11 – “Redneck Olympics”
Series – TV
1st Tami Tremblay, Xanti Alcelay – KTVB – “The Corridor”
2nd Lacey Darrow, Doug Lock-Smith – KIVI – “Oregon Standoff”
3rd Staff – KTVB – “Oregon Wildlife Refuge Coverage”
Public Affairs Program –TV – Studio
1st Nicole di Donato, Natalie Hurst, Brent Hunsaker – KBOI – “Protecting Idaho’s Children”
2nd Marcia Franklin, Troy Shreve, Andy Lawless, Susie Koether – Idaho Public Television – “Dialogue: An Innocent Man”
3rd Doug Petcash – KTVB – “Viewpoint: Police Body Cameras”
Public Affairs Program – TV – Field
1st Seth Ogilvie, Melissa Davlin, Troy Shreve – Idaho Public Television – “Orofino”
2nd Doug Petcash, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Viewpoint: Zoo Boise”
3rd Mark Johnson, Gary Salzman, Brian Holmes, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “US Capitol Tree Lighting”
Documentary – TV
1st Bruce Reichert, John Crancer, Pat Metzler, Jay Krajic, Sauni Symonds, Aaron Kunz, Peter Morrill – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Beyond the White Clouds”
2nd Emily Border, Aaron Kunz – Idaho Public Television – “Journey to Opportunity”
3rd Kris Millgate, Jay Krajic, Bruce Reichert, Jenessa Carson – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Bear Lake, Caribbean of the Rockies”
Honorable Mention
Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahoNews.com – “Without a Trace: The DeOrr Kunz Mystery”
Sports Program
1st John Crancer, Jay Krajic, Chuck Cathcart, Dave Butler, Bruce Reichert, Jenessa Carson – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Owyhee Adventures”
2nd Jay Tust – KTVB – “Kristin Armstrong Special”
3rd Jay Tust, Will Hall – KTVB – “Game Day – BSU vs. WSU”
Sports News Story – TV
1st Sauni Symonds, Jay Krajic – Idaho Public Television – “Ski Report”
2nd Jay Tust, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Guts and Glory”
3rd Brittany Cooper – KMVT- Local 11– “Dietrich basketball coach Acey Shaw’s journey through equestrian therapy”
Sportscast – TV
Division A
1st Jay Tust – KTVB
2nd Will Hall – KTVB
3rd Dan Hawk – KIVI
Division B
1st Brittany Cooper – KMVT- Local 11
2nd Zack Rickens – KMVT- Local 11
Weathercast – TVDivision A
1st Deni Hawkins – KBOI
2nd Rick Lantz – KTVB
3rd Roland Steadham – KBOI
Division B
1st Brian Neudorff – KMVT- Local 11
2nd Jordan Dressman – KMVT- Local 11
Outdoor / Environment Report – TV
1st Joan Cartan-Hansen, Pat Metzler, Bruce Reichert, Chuck Cathcart, Jay Krajic, Jenessa Carson – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Health of Our Lakes”
2nd Steven Shaw, Michael Sevren – KIVI – “Craters of the Moon”
3rd Bruce Reichert, John Crancer, Jay Krajic, Sauni Symonds, Kris Millgate, Peter Morrill, Aaron Kunz – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: The Outfitters”
Honorable Mention
Seth Ogilvie, Melissa Davlin, Troy Shreve – Idaho Public Television – “Boise Water Fight”
Consumer Report – TV
1st Morgan Boydston, Ryan Hilliard – KTVB – “Housewarming Gifts”
2nd Roland Beres – KNIN – “Dog Meds”
3rd Amy Reid – KMVT- Local 11 – “Buyer’s Market”
Education Reporting– TV
1st Morgan Boydston, Mary Kienzle – KTVB – “Data Sharing”
2nd Seth Ogilvie, Melissa Davlin, Troy Shreve – Idaho Public Television – “A Look at Literacy”
3rd Paul Boehlke – KTVB – “Project Van Go”
Health / Medical Report – TV
1st Doug Petcash, Paul Boehlke – KTVB – “Cancer Fighting Couple”
2nd Paul Boehlke – KTVB – “CT Scan Cost”
3rd Tami Tremblay, Ryan Hilliard – KTVB – “Cannabis Oil Study”
Honorable Mention
Tammy Scardino – KIVI – “Poverty in Idaho”
Crime / Court Report – TV
1st Nate Eaton, Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahonews.com – “The Sunday Bandit”
2nd Paul Boehlke – KTVB – “Double Murder Sentencing”
3rd Ryan Hilliard – KTVB – “Ponzo”
Government / Political – TV
1st Melissa Davlin, Seth Ogilvie, Troy Shreve – Idaho Public Television – “Money Talks”
2nd Karen Zatkulak, Deren Martinez – KTVB – “Medicaid Expansion”
3rd Brian Holmes, Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Wilder City Council”
Television Writing – TV – single story
1st Seth Ogilvie – Idaho Public Television – “Journalism’s Role in Society”
2nd Sauni Symonds – Idaho Public Television – “Ski Report”
3rd Jay Tust – KTVB – “The Heart of a Warrior”
Honorable Mention
Jillian Garrigues – KIVI – “Seamstress Star”
Television Writing – TV – Program Length
1st Joan Cartan-Hansen – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Health of Our Lakes”
Videography – TV – news story
1st Mike di Donato – KTVB – “Idaho Life”
Videography – TV – Program
1st Jay Krajic – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Bear Lake, Caribbean of the Rockies”
Video Essay – TV
1st Jeffrey Dahdah – KMVT- Local 11 – “Police vs. Fire Department Ring-off”
2nd Jeffrey Dahdah – KMVT- Local 11 – “Good people of Gooding”
Best TV Graphics
1st Cassandra Groll – Idaho Public Television – “Science Trek”
Rookie of the year – TV
1st Ian McGrady – KIVI
2nd Joe Parris – KTVB
3rd Jeffrey Dahdah – KMVT- Local 11
Radio
General Excellence – Radio
1st Matt Guilhem – KBSX
2nd Samantha Wright – KBSX
Spot News Report – Radio
1st Tom Michael – KBSX – “Dozens March in Boise for Black Lives Matter Movement”
Watchdog / Investigative Report – Radio
1st Scott Graf, Samantha Wright, Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “Watering Idaho”
2nd Adam Cotterell – KBSX – “Is The National Heroin Epidemic Coming To Idaho?”
Serious Feature Report – Radio
1st Adam Cotterell – KBSX – “Why We Don’t Know How Many People in Idaho Get Deported”
2nd Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “Idaho Law Needs To Change To Help Victims of Stalking”
3rd Matt Guilhem – KBSX – “A Push Is Underway for the State’s First National Park”
Honorable Mention
Samantha Wright – KBSX – “Soda Fire Horse Gives Insight into Wild Mustang Program”
Light Feature Report – Radio
1st Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “How One Woman Rose To the Top of Wildland Firefighting”
2nd Samantha Wright – KBSX – “BSU Students Design Space Tool for NASA Competition”
Public Affairs Program – Radio
1st Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “Speaking of Serial Episode 10”
Sports News Report – Radio
1st Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “Idaho Olympic Cyclist Goes for Third Gold Medal”
Use of Sound – Radio
1st Frankie Barnhill – KBSX – “Nostalgic Hobby Became a Treasure Valley Holiday Tradition”
2nd Adam Cotterell – KBSX – “Go Behind the Scenes at Boise’s Escape Room Game”
Public Relations
News Releases – PR
1st Erika Heeren – Heeren Content & Strategy – “News release – selection”
2nd Nicola McIntosh – Zions Bank – “News release – selection”
3rd Reed Hollinshead – Idaho Transportation Department – “News release – selection”
Honorable Mention
Tara Roberts – University of Idaho – “News release – selection”
Feature Writing – PR
1st Savannah Tranchell – University of Idaho – “Ready to Take Off the Mask”
2nd Reed Hollinshead – Idaho Transportation Department – “Teton Dam Disaster Response”
3rd Maria Ortega – University of Idaho – “Road to 100”
Editorial Writing – PR
1st Staff – University of Idaho – “Editorial – selection”
2nd Shea Andersen, Sophie Sestero – Fahlgren Mortine – “Improving Childhood Health One Step at a Time”
Annual Report – PR
1st Christine Davis, Mike Schroeder – Women’s and Children’s Alliance – “Alliance 2016 Annual Report”
2nd Vince Trimboli, Rik Hinton – Idaho Transportation Department – “2016 Annual Report”
3rd Nancy Glick – Centerlyne – “Swiftsure Ranch Annual Report”
Newsletter – Internal – PR
1st Bruce King – Idaho Transportation Department – “6 Bits”
Newsletter – External – PR
1st Mike Sharp – The Idaho Foodbank – “Food for Thought 2016”
2nd Steve Stuebner, Teri Murrison – Steve Stuebner PR and Marketing – “Conservation the Idaho Way”
Special Purpose Publication – PR
1st Katrina Thompson – Idaho Housing and Finance Association- “Idaho Homelessness Community Report 2016”
2nd Rosemary Curtin, Kate Reed, Jennifer Gonzalez, Bryon Breen, Mike Burke – RBCI – “Gold Fork River Bridge”
3rd Rosemary Curtin, Kate Reed, Mark Campbell, Jennifer Gonzalez, Crystal Grasmick – RBCI – “Idaho 44, I-84 to City of Star”
Media Campaign – PR
1st Nicole Bare Kinney, Brian Cronin – Strategies 360 – “Ideal – Idaho 529 College Savings Program”
2nd Shea Andersen, David Jenson – Fahlgren Mortine – “Simplot White Russet Campaign”
3rd Reed Hollinshead, Vince Trimboli – Idaho Transportation Department – “Elk City Slide”
Brand Management – PR
1st Phil Hardy, Brian Cronin, Travis Swartz, Joshua Roper – Strategies 360 – “Millenkamp Cattle”
2nd Kelci Lucier, Brian Cronin, Sally Bock, Gloria Jordan, Tyler Barnes – Strategies 360 – “EASI”
3rd Reed Hollinshead, Vince Trimboli – Idaho Transportation Department – “Idaho’s GARVEE Program”
Public Service Campaign – PR
1st Christine Davis, Emily Fascilla, CLM Marketing & KBOI-TV – Women’s and Children’s Alliance – “Sue B 5K Memorial 5K Run/Walk”
2nd Katrina Thompson & Staff – Idaho Housing and Finance Association – “2016 Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge”
3rd Casey Bender, Brian Cronin, Kelci Lucier, Tim O’Neill, Judy Stuhmer, Travis Swartz – Strategies 360 – “Next Steps Idaho Phase 2”
Honorable Mention
Shea Andersen, Sophie Sestero – Fahlgren Mortine – “Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation Legislative Awareness Campaign”
Public Affairs Campaign – PR
1st Phil Hardy, Brian Cronin, Nicole Bare Kinney – Strategies 360 – “Engage Cuba”
2nd Rosemary Curtin, Kate Reed, Kay Lynn Brown, Amy Schroeder, Dave Butzier – RBCI – “GARVEE Transportation Program”
Student
General Excellence – Student
1st The Arbiter – Boise State University
2nd The Argonaut – University of Idaho
3rd The Sentinel – North Idaho College
General News Story – Student
1st Taylor Munson – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Election results leave student immigrants and refugees in fear”
2nd Taryn Eastwood – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – “Details Emerge on Sexual Assault”
3rd Patty Bowen – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Urban Design”
Watchdog / Investigative – Student
1st Tess Fox – The Argonaut – University of Idaho – “High achievers need not apply”
2nd Sam Harting – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Budgeting for success”
3rd Jacob Palmer – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Speech codes”
Serious Feature – Student
1st Brandon Rasmussen – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Idaho Veterans Heal Through Nature”
2nd Patty Bowen – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “The Death of a Colleague”
3rd Claire Whitley – The Argonaut – University of Idaho – “Spread Happiness”
Light Feature – Student
1st Pepper Root – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – “Adventure aplenty with outdoor pursuits”
2nd Brandon Rasmussen – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “New Art”
3rd Michelle Mills – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – “Annual jazz event adds a touch of humor”
Column Writing – Student
1st Corrin Bond – The Argonaut – University of Idaho – “Blurring the lines; a stinging reality; a perspective on prejudice”
2nd Andy Ridgeway – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Non-traditional students can’t afford campus daycare; Unionize higher education; A white person’s guide to privilege”
3rd Lyndsie Kiebert – The Argonaut – University of Idaho – “Play like a girl; My father is a feminist; Let’s both agree to get it on”
Editorial – Student
1st Sierra Williams & Andy Ridgeway – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Let’s talk about race; To combat racial issues we must talk about them; The NCAA exploits college athletes”
2nd Michelle Mills – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – selection of three
Sports News Report – Student
1st Rylan Kobre – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “Basketball attendance struggles compared to football”
2nd Evan Werner – The Arbiter – Boise State University– “Worthy of Big 12 Bid?”
3rd Rob Johnson – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – “Cards look ahead following regional loss”
Page Design – Student
1st Nicole Criner – Idaho Education News – “Idaho’s Newcomers”
2nd Rachel Anderson, Michelle Mills – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – “Whiplash; Undefeated”
3rd Ted Atwell, Nancy Flecha – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “It’s Super Tuesday”
Graphics – Student
1st Ted Atwell, Nancy Flecha – The Arbiter – Boise State University – “The Arbiter Graphics”
Photography – Student
1st Jared Lewis – The Arbiter – Boise State University – selection of three
2nd Katie Hartwig – The Sentinel – North Idaho College – selection of three
Online/Web Division
Website – General Excellence –Online
1st Lisa Chavez, Katie Terhune, John Masters, Tyson Miller, Sean Deter, Dani Allsop, Jeremy Stiles – KTVB – http://www.ktvb.com
2nd Lacey Daley, Scott Graf, Samantha Wright, Frankie Barnhill, Adam Cotterell, Matt Guilhem, Tom Michael – KBSX – http://boisestatepublicradio.org/
3rd Don Day – BoiseDev.com – https://boisedev.com/
Honorable Mention
Justin Vaughn, Jill Gill – The Blue Review – www.thebluereview.com
Website – Special Purpose –Online
1st Jennifer Swindell, Randy Schrader – Idaho Education News – “Idaho Education Trends”
2nd Bruce Reichert, Tony Merrick, Aubrey Kravetz, John Crancer, Peter Morrill, Stephanie Dickey – Idaho Public Television – “Outdoor Idaho: Beyond the White Clouds”
3rd Vanessa Grieve, Amy Reid, Zach Ault – KMVT- Local 11 – “Your Local Election Headquarters”
Website – General Excellence – Daily
1st Staff – Idaho Statesman – IdahoStatesman.com
2nd Ian Fennell, David Ashby – Idaho State Journal – IdahoStateJournal.com
3rd Staff – Times-News – Magicvalley.com
Website – Special Purpose – Daily
1st David Ashby – Idaho State Journal – XtremeIdaho.com
Website – General Excellence – Weekly
1st Gregory Foley, Pam Morris, Kristen Kaiser, Kaley Belval, Tony Barriatua – Idaho Mountain Express – www.mtexpress.com
Website – General Excellence – TV
1st Jerry Manter, Kayla Cash, Ryan Hawes – KBOI – “KBOI2.com”
Best Web Graphics
1st Alx George – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Nampa innovation school contracts on hold”
2nd Jon Sisk – Idaho Education News – “Twin Falls Refugee Students: The demographics”
3rd Clark Corbin, Jon Sisk – Idaho Education News – “Bill Tracker”
Honorable Mention
Jared Tuttle – Idaho Transportation Department – “Best of the Best Posters”
Best Online News or Feature Story
1st Tyson Miller – KTVB – “Cheering crowd welcomes Kristin Armstrong home”
2nd Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “Dedicated Boise teen dances his way to Juilliard”
3rd Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “First day of school”
Honorable Mention
Drew Nash & Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “24 Hours at the Depot Grill”
Best Online Only Video Program – General
1st Staff – KTVB – “Election Day Special”
Best Use of Social Media
1st Bruce Reichert – Idaho Public Television – Outdoor Idaho Facebook page
2nd Jennifer Swindell – Idaho Education News – Idaho Education News Facebook page
3rd Christine Davis, Mary Haggerty, Emily Fascilla, Madeline D’Onfro, Lauren Pusich – Women’s and Children’s Alliance – Social media pages
Best Online Only Program – Public Affairs
1st Steve Stuebner, David Butler – Steve Stuebner PR – “Forest health crisis at Bogus Basin”
2nd Steve Stuebner, Chris Ennis, Gretchen Hyde – Steven Stuebner PR – “Ranchers, agencies restore fish habitat in Pole Creek watershed”
3rd Steve Stuebner, Chris Ennis, Gretchen Hyde, Teri Murrison – Steven Stuebner PR – “Idaho Envirothon Inspires Students”
Best Blog
1st Michael Deeds – Idaho Statesman – “Words & Deeds”
2nd Betsy Russell – The Spokesman-Review – “Eye on Boise”
3rd Kevin Richert – Idaho Education News – “Kevin’s Blog”
Honorable Mention
Drew Nash, Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Between the Frames”
Best Podcast
1st Tetona Dunlap, Kyle Hansen, Virginia Hutchins – Times-News – “Refugees in a New Land”
2nd Nate Poppino, Idaho Statesman & KBSX staff – “Speaking of Serial”
3rd B.J. Rains – Idaho Press-Tribune – “Bronco Report”
Best Multimedia Reporting
1st Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahoNews.com – “Paving Disaster: Get off my asphalt”
2nd Nate Sunderland, Stephan Rockefeller – EastIdahoNews.com – “Sitting on the Teton Dam as catastrophe struck”
3rd Matthew Gooch, Drew Nash, Pat Sutphin – Times-News – “Perrine Coulee Virtual Tour”
Best Use of Interactivity
1st Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “First Day of School Photo Contest”
2nd Dani Allsop – KTVB – “Treasure Valley college commitments”
3rd Andrew Reed – Idaho Education News – “Idaho Quiz Contest”
All Media Categories
First Amendment Award
1st Jennifer Swindell, Randy Schrader – Idaho Education News – “Idaho EdNews catches open meeting violation”
2nd Alex Riggins, Julie Wootton, Heather Kennison, Mychel Matthews, Laurie Welch, Nathan Brown, Tetona Dunlap – Times-News – “How open are they? Times-News investigation tests access to public records”
3rd Torrie Cope – Idaho Press-Tribune – “How Open is Your Government”
Honorable Mention
Kevin Richert – Idaho Education News – “Idaho EdNews Forces State Board to Reverse Course”
Special Coverage
1st Nathan Brown, Julie Wootton, Alex Riggins, Matt Christensen – Times-News – “The Fawnbrook Incident”
2nd Staff – Idaho Statesman – “Yantis: Idaho rancher shooting coverage”
3rd Clark Corbin – Idaho Education News – “Teacher evaluations”
Honorable Mention
Kevin Richert – Idaho Education News – “Reading Revisited: Idaho’s Investment”
Reporter of the Year – Broadcast
1st Seth Ogilvie – Idaho Public Television
2nd Nate Eaton – East Idaho News
3rd Sierra Oshrin – KBOI
Reporter of the Year – Print
1st Katy Moeller – Idaho Statesman
2nd Clark Corbin – Idaho Education News
3rd Zach Kyle – Idaho Statesman
Honorable Mention
Kevin Richert – Idaho Education News
Photographer of the Year – Broadcast
1st Jay Krajic – Idaho Public Television
Photographer the Year – Print/Publication
1st Kyle Green – Idaho Statesman
2nd Pat Sutphin – Times-News
3rd Drew Nash – Times- News
Honorable Mention
Chris Bronson – Idaho Press Tribune
Pinnacle Award
Highest number of winning entries – Best of 2016 Annual Awards
DAILY – TIE – Idaho Statesman & Times-News
Weekly – Idaho Mountain Express
Television – KTVB
