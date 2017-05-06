No injuries in Friday night house fire in Kuna

No one was injured in a Friday evening house fire in Kuna, according to a Kuna Rural Fire District spokesman on Saturday.
According to Ada County dispatchers, a tree fell onto the roof of a home in the 2900 block of Black Cat Road and snagged a power line on the way down. The power line caught the home on fire around 6:40 p.m., the dispatchers said.
Crews were still on scene an hour later, and on Saturday a fire department spokesman said damage to the attic of the house was “extensive,” though not necessarily a total loss. He said the cause of the fire is not completely conclusive yet.
