Local

May 06, 2017 10:52 AM

No injuries in Friday night house fire in Kuna

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

No one was injured in a Friday evening house fire in Kuna, according to a Kuna Rural Fire District spokesman on Saturday.

According to Ada County dispatchers, a tree fell onto the roof of a home in the 2900 block of Black Cat Road and snagged a power line on the way down. The power line caught the home on fire around 6:40 p.m., the dispatchers said.

Crews were still on scene an hour later, and on Saturday a fire department spokesman said damage to the attic of the house was “extensive,” though not necessarily a total loss. He said the cause of the fire is not completely conclusive yet.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Families flock to Kuna and businesses are growing

Families flock to Kuna and businesses are growing 2:07

Families flock to Kuna and businesses are growing
Drone video shows installation of flood diversion tube along Boise River 3:09

Drone video shows installation of flood diversion tube along Boise River
A tombstone for Ada the Elk 0:31

A tombstone for Ada the Elk

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos