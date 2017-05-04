Man serving life accused of assaulting correctional officers, fellow inmate with padlock

A state inmate is accused of assaulting three correctional officers and a fellow inmate Thursday morning after wrapping a padlock in a T-shirt at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in a recreation area at the prison. The officers were injured while attempting to stop the inmate-on-inmate assault.
The inmate responsible for the assault is 32-year-old Clark Jackson Cleveland, according to the Idaho Department of Correction.
Two of the officers and the inmate who was assaulted suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The third officer suffered less serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in a state vehicle. None of the injuries are life-threatening, officials said.
Cleveland’s criminal record includes convictions in Twin Falls County for aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder. He was also convicted of aggravated battery in Ada County for assaulting another inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution on Aug. 1, 2016. He is serving a life sentence.
Cleveland was convicted of killing Tracy Ivie, a bystander during a standoff outside a Twin Falls hotel, in 2011. Cleveland fatally shot Ivie and took another woman hostage during the stadoff. He also shot Idaho State Police Trooper Nick Walker in the leg, according to the Times-News.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the newest assault.
IMSI, a 549-bed men’s correctional facility south of Boise, has canceled all inmate visiting sessions through Sunday.
