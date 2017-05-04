At the half-way mark, Idaho Gives 2017 donations are outpacing 2016

By 4 p.m. Thursday, Idaho Gives 2017 had already raised more than $869,000, with nearly 6,600 donors participating.

The goal is to raise $1.2 million by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

“We’re killing it everywhere. Donations are coming in from all parts of the state,” said Amy Little, director of the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The group organizes the 24-hour day of online giving each year.

Little attributes some of the success so far on improvements to the program.

They include working with a new online giving platform, GiveGab.

Razoo, the former platform, took close to 9 percent of each donation in fees. GiveGab will take 6.7 percent plus $.30 per credit card transaction. Donors have the option to cover these fees when they donate.

So far, 70 percent of donors are using the option to cover those fees, said Little. That’s an improvement over the 28 percent of donors who covered the fees in 2016.

Nonprofit groups participating in Idaho Gives will also receive their donations within three business days, deposited directly in their bank accounts. Razoo, said Little, held donations for six to eight weeks. Little calculated that Razoo collected $30,000 in interest from Idaho donations in 2016. There were also snags with the online platform in 2016, said Little. She estimates a loss of $20,000 in donations that didn’t go through because of technical difficulties on the Razoo site.

In addition to donations, participating nonprofits are able to “compete” with other nonprofits for additional cash prizes throughout the day, thanks to the support of sponsors.

Nonprofits are divided into one of three groups based on their operating expenses. Prizes are given based on the number of unique donors to a nonprofit, not dollar amounts.

In 2017, the Idaho Nonprofit Center also offered free registration (a $50 savings) for its members.

Despite the improvements, there are still groups that chose not to participate in the event because of costs. Peg Richards, director of The Good Samaritan Home, a residence that provides affordable housing for low-income adults, sent an email to the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday saying that the organization would not participate this year because of low donations in 2016.

“We’ve realized through the years that Idaho Gives isn’t the best fundraiser for everyone. It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” said Little. Groups, she added, have to work to get their message out, even with support from the center.

“It’s a little like a gym membership. Just signing up won’t get you results,” she said.

Check the latest totals and make donations online at idahogives.org.

Statesman reporter Ruth Brown contributed to this report.