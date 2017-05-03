Boise police investigate home invasion, suspects’ hatchet injuries

Boise police are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a fight involving both a gun and a hatchet Wednesday night.
Police responded around 6 p.m. on Foothill Drive, near North Greer Street, after the homeowner found two suspects in the house. Police said it’s believed the homeowner and the suspects know each other.
There was a disagreement and a fight broke out, but it’s unclear which weapon belonged to which person, police said. It was also unclear why the suspects entered the home.
Both suspects were injured with the hatchet and have non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The homeowner was not injured. The suspects are being treated at a local hospital.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments