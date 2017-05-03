Can Idaho Gives 2017 raise the equivalent of $1 for every Idaho adult? Organizers want to try on Thursday

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Pause 0:47 Tour Boise's temporary Downtown police station 0:20 Hey, dummy: don't make a duck face on the train tracks 1:02 A young Idaho bike lover 2:44 Police chief honors K9 Jardo 2:33 RIP K-9 Police Officer Jardo 1:01 Riding with Union Pacific's 'Living Legend' no. 844 steam locomotive 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 1:20 Sharrie Armfield: The struggle to find an affordable apartment 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The Idaho Walk Bike Alliance has produced a series of videos that feature fans of walking, biking and other forms of non-car transportation. The videos, which the group is using to promote its message for Idaho Gives, will be used to spread the group's message long after Idaho Gives has passed. Idaho Walk Bike Alliance