May 01, 2017 8:13 PM

Police locate stolen Fish and Game trailer in Utah

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Police have located the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s stolen 14-foot trailer that held radio collars, dart guns, drive nets and other equipment used to trap and monitor big game.

The trailer was located in Utah, according to the department’s Facebook page, and a suspect has been identified. The contents of the trailer remain unclear, but the trailer was reportedly in good shape.

The trailer was stolen from the Fish and Game headquarters in Boise on April 8. At the time, the department estimated the gear was worth “tens of thousands of dollars.”

Further information on the suspect was unavailable Monday night.

